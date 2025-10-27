From rowdy celebrations to throwing punches, the Mexico City Grand Prix took a nasty turn on Sunday after a person wearing a Red Bull shirt threw a drink at a fan only to be put on the ground by another spectator in a Ferrari T-shirt.

The fight quickly escalated as others piled in before some people tried to separate the brawlers.

Bloody brawls at the Mexico City GP

But in the midst of the fighting, the dancing and celebratory atmosphere continued.

Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix was a heated affair as several drivers clashed on track, including Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

While Lando Norris cruised to an uncontested victory to take the lead in the Drivers’ Championship by a solitary point ahead of Oscar Piastri, tensions boiled over behind him on the track.

And also amongst fans.

A brawl broke out during the post-race celebrations, where drinks and punches were thrown.

The footballification of Formula 1 pic.twitter.com/ObKJJMWSWR — Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) October 26, 2025

Worryingly, it was one of two fights on Sunday that made its way onto social media.

Puros madrazos en el Gran Premio de México!! Sale a la luz nuevo video de una batalla campal en las gradas del Gran Premio de México. A los dos rijosos los sacaron bañados en sangre!#JLMNoticias #JoséLuisMorales #Aguascalientes #Ags #NiMásNiMenos pic.twitter.com/TpVLEsf1f1 — José Luis Morales (@JLMNoticias) October 27, 2025

It’s not the first time this year that a brawl has broken out at a grand prix, with Canada marred when a heated argument among fans quickly escalated into a full-blown brawl.

A 25-second clip of the fight was shared on Reddit, showing a fight breaking as a small handful of fans brawled in the grandstand. The violence reportedly escalated in response to the actions of just one fan and left several people injured.

One fan said: “Grandstand 31. And they didn’t let us on the track after because the security manager got hit and had to go to the hospital. These guys suck…”

Another wrote: “I hate this. Been to GPs for over 30 years, and one of the best things about F1 is I’ve never seen a fight between fans in all those years.”

Mexico has also seen fights in the past, most recently in 2023 when spectators in the Foro Sol Stadium section threw punches at fans dressed in red.

The aggressive fan was then wrestled back by other members of the crowd before being escorted away by security.

