Formula 1 has confirmed the Mexico City Grand Prix will remain on the calendar for at least another three years.

The extension hadn’t been kept a secret particularly well, with Mexico City mayor Clara Brugada last week revealing that a contract extension with F1 was to be signed on April 30th.

F1 confirms three-year deal for Mexico City

In 2015, the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez returned to the F1 calendar after last hosting a race in 1992.

Despite Mexico no longer having a representative on the grid as Sergio Perez lost his seat with Red Bull after the F1 2024 season, the race will remain on the calendar for the foreseeable future despite pushes from new venues in Thailand, America, and Japan, while former races such as South Africa, South Korea, and Turkey all push for a return.

Mexico’s existing deal expires after this year’s race, but the new deal means F1 will return to Mexico City for at least another three years.

In even better news for Mexican fans, Perez has been heavily linked with a return to the F1 grid with the burgeoning Cadillac outfit, with sources indicating to PlanetF1.com that a deal for Perez to return is “likely”.

“We are very excited to announce that the Mexico City Grand Prix will continue to be part of our calendar through the 2028 season,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“Formula 1 is energy, passion, and emotion, and every year the unique atmosphere created by our fans in Mexico City is one of the most incredible and energetic experiences of our championship.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to President Claudia Sheinbaum for her strong commitment to Formula 1, to the Head of Government Clara Brugada for her continued support, and to Alejandro Soberón Kuri, whose leadership has been fundamental to the success of this event.

“I also want to thank the local stakeholders and businesses that share our vision and who make this event so special.

“We look forward to continuing this extraordinary collaboration together and seeing the incredible enthusiasm of the Mexican fans again in October.”

