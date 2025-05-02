The Miami Grand Prix will be on the F1 calendar until, at least, the F1 2041 season as a new deal has been signed off.

Having been first introduced to the calendar in 2022, Formula 1 will be returning to Miami for the next 16 years at least, with the Florida venue receiving a 10-year extension on top of its existing deal.

Miami Grand Prix receives lengthy contract extension

The venue, made of access roads around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, may divide opinions as a racetrack, but the event itself has been viewed as a significant addition to the calendar after becoming the second United States round on the calendar alongside the Austin race in 2022.

The US market has grown hugely in recent years and has since added a further race with the Las Vegas Grand Prix becoming the first Liberty Media-promoted event in 2023.

Miami’s contract had been due to expire in 2031, but F1 has signed off on a contract extension to keep returning to the circuit until 2041, at the earliest.

Breaking news. More to follow…