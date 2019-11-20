Miami GP gets a boost as veto is upheld

The Miami-Dade County’s hopes of hosting the Miami GP has received another shot in the arm as a commission sided with the mayor and supported his decision to veto legislation that bans the use of public roads for high-speed racing.

Formula 1 hopes to add a second race in the United States to the 2021 calendar with a street race around the Hard Rock Stadium the preferred option.

However, the plans have been hit with fierce opposition from locals as well as environmentalists and in late October legislation that bans the street closures needed in Miami Gardens was passed.

But that was not the end of the matter as Mayor Carlos Gimenez vetoed that decision in early November as he felt more time was needed to come up with a new deal that would work for all parties.

It was then left to the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners to vote on the matter on Tuesday and they backed Gimenez as they voted 7:5 in his favour.

Gimenez took to Twitter to say that it is a “win-win” for everyone involved as the “veto buys three to six months so that the parties involved can continue to work toward a solution for #MiamiGardens”.

We need more time to work out a compromise with the @MiamiDolphins, the #MiamiGardens community and racing fans that’s a win-win for everyone to bring Formula 1 to #OurCounty. That’s why I’m happy that the @MiamiDadeBCC sustained my veto. This allows us to work toward a solution. pic.twitter.com/3ZF7BWT5rv — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) November 19, 2019

The #Formula1 Race isn’t until 2021. Sustaining my veto buys three to six months so that the parties involved can continue to work toward a solution for #MiamiGardens, Stephen Ross and the @MiamiDolphins, as well as racing fans. @MiamiDadeBCC @barbarajordan1 pic.twitter.com/vneCRGtBwU — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) November 19, 2019

He continued: “Formula1 is a huge international event. Like the Super Bowl, it puts Miami-Dade on the world stage. We need to continue to study the issues raised and get the correct information, instead of just killing this idea outright.”

I’ve had 3 meetings so far with #MiamiGardens residents about #Formula1. I’ve met with Commissioner Jordan, as well as @MiamiDolphins and racing executives. It was productive. Dolphins agreed to respond within 2 weeks on community concerns and how to mitigate potential issues. — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) November 19, 2019

Hard Rock Stadium CEO and vice-chairman Tom Garfinkel was naturally pleased with the outcome of the latest vote.

“Along with F1 we are encouraged [that] the County Commission sustained the mayor’s veto,” he said. “As we have done for all our events at Hard Rock Stadium, and has F1 has done in every city that hosts a race, we will continue to work with the mayor and the community to make an F1 Miami Grand Prix a huge success for Miami-Dade County; including the residents of Miami Gardens.

“We will work very hard to address community concerns in a meaningful way, mitigate any inconveniences or disruptions to local residents, and create an event we can all be proud of.”

