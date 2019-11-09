Miami GP protests suffer major blow

The mayor of Miami-Dade County has vetoed a resolution that would have blocked the use of public roads for the Miami Grand Prix.



Formula 1 announced recently that a deal in principal had been reached to add a race around the streets of Miami to the calendar from 2021, but it drummed up fierce criticism from local residents in the Miami Gardens area – the plans involved the use of a half-mile section of 199th street.

Pollution, noise and road closures were all concerns, but those protests have suffered a major blow after Mayor Carlos Gimenez vetoed the resolution which would have blocked the use of public roads, a resolution which was passed after a county commissioners meeting on October 29th.

Gimenez, along with F1 commercial boss Sean Bratches and former two-time World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi spoke in the event’s defence during that meeting where residents voiced their concerns, and after blocking the resolution, Gimenez hopes to use the extra time to find a “compromise”.

“I vetoed a resolution that would impact Formula 1 racing as planned at Hard Rock Stadium for 2021,” Gimenez announced on social media.

“Earlier this week I met with Miami Gardens residents, stadium officials and other stakeholders who have raised concerns about noise and potential air pollution.

“We will continue to work on reaching a compromise that benefits residents, racing fans and our county’s economy.”

He added in a formal statement: “While I remain sensitive to residents’ concerns in Miami Gardens, I believe it is premature to block an event of the magnitude of Formula 1 racing outright.

“Therefore I am vetoing the legislation to reset the conversation to a neutral posture and give all the parties to work on a resolution that benefits the community and allows Formula 1 to continue in Miami-Dade County.

“The outcome of that meeting was an agreement by the Dolphins to respond in writing within two weeks to the concerns raised during our meeting, and to show an action plan for how those concerns could be mitigated.

“I remain committed to bringing this world class event to our community.”

