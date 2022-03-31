Drivers’ parades are a regular feature of F1 race days – but the inaugural Miami Grand Prix will also have a team principals’ version.

We may be publishing this only an hour before April Fool’s Day but it’s not a joke, trust us!

Formula 1 is now only a matter of weeks from arriving in Miami for the first time, with the race weekend taking place from May 6-8 around a circuit located at the Hard Rock Stadium complex.

Currently on race days, the drivers are taken around the track on an open-topped vehicle a couple of hours before lights out to wave to the crowds and respond to questions posed by an interviewer about their chances for the grand prix.

But according to the official timetable for the event, the team principals are set to have the same experience for the first time in Miami.

This will take place around the same time as the drivers’ parade, at 13:30 local time (18:30 BST) but starting five minutes later, which suggests the team principals will be ferried around on their own vehicle behind the drivers.

It is reported to have been prompted by the popularity of Netflix docuseries ‘Drive to Survive’ in which the team principals figure prominently.

In particular, the likes of Guenther Steiner of Haas has become a particularly popular figure, probably helped by his use of colourful language, while the fractious relationship between Toto Wolff of Mercedes and rival Christian Horner of Red Bull probably also contributed to the decision to hold the team bosses’ parade.

In terms of other action taking place during the weekend in Miami, two support events have been scheduled.

The third season of the W Series gets under way with practice on Friday afternoon, qualifying on Saturday morning to kick off that day’s track action and then two races.

The first of those races will be on Saturday afternoon before F1 qualifying and the second on the Sunday morning.

Britain’s Jamie Chadwick has won the first two W Series titles and goes for the hat-trick with the new Jenner Racing team.

The other support event is the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama, which began last year and will stage its third weekend of eight in 2022 on the Miami Grand Prix programme.