Formula 1’s plans to race around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami have been hit with another blow as residents sue over “painful” Formula 1.

The sport’s owners Liberty Media are determined to have a second American race on the F1 calendar.

They have targeted Miami with the Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins, the planned venue.

However, locals aren’t too keen.

Back in October, the Miami Gardens City Council objected to the holding of a grand prix due to the “deafening engine noise…disruption of the regular flow of traffic, and…engine fumes.”

That was vetoed by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Further attempts to block the race failed, but now local home owners are getting involved.

According to Forbes’ Christian Sylt, home owners near the proposed track are suing over the noise levels which ‘racing regulators admit exceeds the threshold of pain’.

These pages from the #F1 Miami Grand Prix lawsuit contain some of the most crucial clauses. Is 70-90db a reasonable sound level for a community? Will sound over 85db cause hearing damage and is it dangerous? Read all about the background in our feature 👇https://t.co/kUlvTrvX1R pic.twitter.com/bujAMZHcfA — Formula Money (@FormulaMoney) February 21, 2020

They filed a lawsuit in Miami-Dade County against Formula 1 and the Miami Dolphins, citing that the race will break county and city noise laws.

The lawsuit states that “residents and institutions within a radius of at least 4,044 meters (will, to a certainty, experience levels of noise…that will disturb their peace, quiet and comfort, disrupt normal speech, and consequently seriously degrade their quality of life.”

It added that there would be “significantly higher levels at residences closer to the track. Hearing damage is quite possible with exposure to 95 dBA at 50 minutes or 100 dBA at 15 minutes.”

Already Formula 1 has tweaked the layout of the proposed circuit, removing a stretch of the Northwest 199th Street and altering the times of Friday’s practice to appease locals.

“After hearing the concerns, Hard Rock Stadium and Formula 1 directed a team of track design engineers to reconfigure the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix track to eliminate the use of Northwest 199th Street for racing,” read a statement released by F1 less than a month ago.

“Another concern related to potential disruption to local schools if the track were used during school hours on Friday of race weekend. As a result, Formula 1 and the stadium committed to alter the race schedule; moving practice times to after 3pm on Friday afternoon.”

That doesn’t seem to be enough for the local residents.

