After the respite of a free weekend following the triple-header, F1 2025 is back in action this weekend with the Miami Grand Prix.

And for the first time since China, the F1 Sprint format is coming back out to play, while the weather could be set to act as an additional curveball, with the threat of some rain around in Miami.

Miami GP weather forecast: What will the weather be like in Miami?

It has been a largely settled weather picture in the days leading up to the race weekend, with mostly sunny conditions and light winds in Miami, with temperatures ranging between 22-28 degrees Celsius.

Friday looks set to be a similar story, even if rain cannot be ruled out, while Saturday may bring with it more cloud cover for the Sprint and Qualifying action, before the rain risk escalates for race day.

Miami GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for FP1 and Sprint qualifying?

Friday May 2 – FP1 [1230 local start time]

Mostly sunny conditions and temperatures of 27C are expected for FP1, with a light easterly wind throughout. Any rain is unlikely, but cannot be ruled out, with a less than 20 per cent chance.

Friday May 2 – Sprint qualifying [1630 local start time]

Effectively a copy and paste of the conditions above, with a temperature of 27C, light easterly winds and a less than 20 per cent chance of rain for Sprint qualifying.

Miami GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for the Sprint and Qualy?

Saturday May 3 – Sprint [1200 local start time]

The temperature of 27C and light easterly winds remain for the Sprint, though with a little more cloud cover during the day, a few showers could bubble up in the Sprint, with the official risk of rain 20 per cent.

Saturday May 3 – Qualifying [1600 local start time]

It looks set to get marginally warmer for qualifying, up to 28C, with the wind remaining the same and the 20 per cent risk of a rain shower rolling in still there for qualifying.

Miami GP race weather forecast: What are conditions like for race day?

Onto the main event, Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix, and this is when the weather risks being at its most challenging.

An unsettled day is teased with a moderate risk of showers, creating a 40 per cent chance of rain falling during the afternoon. The Grand Prix gets underway at 1600 local time.

The easterly winds remain stable, with a temperature of 29C expected during the race.

