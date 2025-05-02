Miami Grand Prix 2025: What time does qualifying start on Saturday?

What time does qualifying session start for the Miami Grand Prix 2025? Here’s all the info you need for the crucial qualifying hour in Florida on Saturday May 3.

Miami Grand Prix 2025: When does qualifying start in Miami on Saturday?

Miami Grand Prix 2025 qualifying starts at 1600 local time on Saturday May 3 2025, which equates to the following times in these territories:

United Kingdom: 2100

Central European Time: 2200

United States and Canada: 1600

Mexico: 1400

South Africa: 2200

Gulf Standard Time: 0000 [Sunday May 4]

India: 0130 [Sunday May 4]

Indonesia: 0300 [Sunday May 4]

China: 0400 [Sunday May 4]

Singapore: 0400 [Sunday May 4]

Japan: 0500 [Sunday May 4]

Australia: 0600 [Sunday May 4]

New Zealand: 0800 [Sunday May 4]

How do I watch Miami Grand Prix 2025 qualifying in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can stream every F1 race live with a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW Sports Month Membership. With NOW TV, there is no contract in place and you can cancel any time.

Sky F1’s live coverage of Miami Grand Prix 2025 qualifying will begin at 20:35 on Saturday May 3, with the hour-long session commencing at 21:00.

For free-to-air viewers, Channel 4 will be showing highlights of Miami Grand Prix 2025 qualifying at 1.30am on Sunday May 4.

You can also get involved with our popular live qualifying Watchalong with The F1 Word on YouTube, powered by PlanetF1.com.

How do I watch Miami Grand Prix 2025 qualifying in the USA?

In the United States, Formula 1 is available to watch live on ESPN in English, with Spanish-language coverage available on ESPN Deportes.

Miami Grand Prix 2025 qualifying will get underway at 16:00.

Viewers from the United States and across the world can also follow the entire race live with The F1 Word’s Live Watchalong on YouTube.

How do I watch Miami Grand Prix 2025 qualifying in other major territories?

The Miami Grand Prix weekend will be available to watch on these platforms in the following nations and territories:

Argentina: Fox Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

Spain: DAZN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

