Miami Grand Prix 2025: What time does qualifying start on Saturday?
What time does qualifying session start for the Miami Grand Prix 2025? Here’s all the info you need for the crucial qualifying hour in Florida on Saturday May 3.
Miami Grand Prix 2025: When does qualifying start in Miami on Saturday?
Miami Grand Prix 2025 qualifying starts at 1600 local time on Saturday May 3 2025, which equates to the following times in these territories:
United Kingdom: 2100
Central European Time: 2200
United States and Canada: 1600
Mexico: 1400
South Africa: 2200
Gulf Standard Time: 0000 [Sunday May 4]
India: 0130 [Sunday May 4]
Indonesia: 0300 [Sunday May 4]
China: 0400 [Sunday May 4]
Singapore: 0400 [Sunday May 4]
Japan: 0500 [Sunday May 4]
Australia: 0600 [Sunday May 4]
New Zealand: 0800 [Sunday May 4]
How do I watch Miami Grand Prix 2025 qualifying in the UK?
Viewers in the UK can stream every F1 race live with a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW Sports Month Membership. With NOW TV, there is no contract in place and you can cancel any time.
Sky F1’s live coverage of Miami Grand Prix 2025 qualifying will begin at 20:35 on Saturday May 3, with the hour-long session commencing at 21:00.
For free-to-air viewers, Channel 4 will be showing highlights of Miami Grand Prix 2025 qualifying at 1.30am on Sunday May 4.
You can also get involved with our popular live qualifying Watchalong with The F1 Word on YouTube, powered by PlanetF1.com.
How do I watch Miami Grand Prix 2025 qualifying in the USA?
In the United States, Formula 1 is available to watch live on ESPN in English, with Spanish-language coverage available on ESPN Deportes.
Miami Grand Prix 2025 qualifying will get underway at 16:00.
Viewers from the United States and across the world can also follow the entire race live with The F1 Word’s Live Watchalong on YouTube.
How do I watch Miami Grand Prix 2025 qualifying in other major territories?
The Miami Grand Prix weekend will be available to watch on these platforms in the following nations and territories:
Argentina: Fox Sports
Australia: Fox Sports
Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes
Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)
Central Asia: Setanta Sports
China: CCTV
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
India: FanCode
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV
Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN
Mexico: Fox Sports
Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay
New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)
Pakistan: A Sports
Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)
Spain: DAZN
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport