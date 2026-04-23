Free Practice 1 at the Miami Grand Prix will be extended to 90 minutes, rather than the traditional 60.

The sport’s governing body, the FIA, made the announcement as Formula 1 moves closer to the 2026 season resumption. At the Miami GP, we will get out first taste of F1 2026 with the revised regulations.

FIA confirms Miami GP FP1 90-minute session change

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With three rounds’ worth of data to assess, various tweaks have been made to the regulations following meetings during April.

Those include changes to the maximum recharge allowed over a lap and super clipping peak in qualifying, in order to better showcase performance.

The maximum boost power during a race has been reduced, while car behaviour in the event of a poor start has also been addressed as part of the updates.

With various changes coming for Miami – this being a Sprint weekend – the FIA has confirmed that the sole practice session will be extended from 60 to 90 minutes, a move agreed upon following consultation with all stakeholders.

More on the pre-Miami GP changes

FIA confirms changes to F1 2026 rules for Miami Grand Prix

Why F1’s 2026 rule vote chose evolution over revolution

The FIA cites not only the regulation tweaks and Sprint format as reasons for extending Miami FP1, but also the five-week gap between Suzuka and Miami.

The session has an updated local time of 12:00 to 13:30.

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