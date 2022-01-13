Grandstands at the Miami International Autodrome will be built up imminently, as per the Miami Grand Prix social media accounts.

After overcoming prolonged opposition from local residents, the Miami Grand Prix finally made its way onto the Formula 1 calendar, with the event set to make its debut in 2022 to start a 10-year deal.

The newly built Miami International Autodrome, which will stage the event, is being constructed around the Hard Rock Stadium.

Work then is well underway, and pictures have now been released showing the sites for grandstands that will be built.

Making progress at the Marina 🌊 Our grandstands here are going 🆙 this week 👀 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/nhW4w1XUAN — F1 Miami Grand Prix (@f1miami) January 12, 2022

The Miami Grand Prix social accounts said that these will start taking shape from this week.

Getting a brand new venue ready for the current year is hard enough, but Miami’s schedule is even tighter considering the first Miami Grand Prix will be held on May 8, making it Round 5 of the season.

In fact, Miami GP managing partner Tom Garfinkel previously revealed exactly how stretched for time they are to get the venue ready.

“We started work in May and construction is in full swing,” Garfinkel told Auto Motor und Sport.

“Building a race track is not as banal as it sounds. A lot of preparatory work such as the underlay of the track and the drainage system are necessary.

“But we are well on schedule. The last layer of asphalt is to be applied 45 days before the race.”

The spectator demand for the first-ever Miami Grand Prix was extraordinary, with pre-sale tickets selling out in just 40 minutes, despite three-day tickets ranging from £500-£2000.

Holding a second grands prix in the United States forms part of Formula 1’s ambitions to expand the calendar in both existing and new markets.

As well as this second United States-based race, holding two races in China is also being discussed, though the traditional Chinese Grand Prix has not been on the calendar since 2019.

There are also plans to return to South Africa, while F1 president Stefano Domenicali has also mentioned South Korea as another market of interest for Formula 1.

Formula 1 was set to race in Vietnam for the first time in 2020, but the Vietnam Grand Prix did not take place as scheduled due to the global pandemic, while the 2021 plans also fell through following the arrest of Hanoi People’s Committee Chairman Nguyễn Đức Chung on corruption charges unrelated to the Grand Prix.

The Vietnam Grand Prix was not included on the 2022 calendar.