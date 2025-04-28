Miami Grand Prix: How to watch the race in the UK

The Miami Grand Prix is upon us this weekend, and for viewers based in the UK, here is a handy guide for how you are able to watch the race live.

Heading into the fourth edition of the race around the Hard Rock Stadium’s car parks in Miami, and with paid and free-to-air options in the United Kingdom, here is a look at how to keep up with all the F1 action on TV this weekend.

How can I watch or live stream the Miami Grand Prix in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can stream every F1 race live with a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW Sports Month Membership. With NOW TV, there is no contract in place and you can cancel at any time!

With Sky Sports F1 carrying live coverage of every session throughout the Miami Grand Prix weekend, here is a look at when broadcasts will begin in the UK, with when each session starts in brackets:

Friday 2 May

Free practice 1: 5 pm [session starts at 5.30 pm]

Sprint qualifying: 9.05 pm [9.30 pm session start]

Saturday 3 May

Sprint Race: 4 pm [5 pm race start]

Qualifying: 8.35pm [9 pm session start]

Sunday 04 May

Race: 7.30 pm [9 pm start]

More key information for the Miami Grand Prix this weekend

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix for free in the UK

For free-to-air viewers, Channel 4 will be showing highlights of the Miami Grand Prix all weekend, which will be broadcast at the following times:

Sprint Qualifying: 11.10 am, Saturday 03 May

Qualifying highlights: 8.30 am, Sunday 04 May

Race: 1.30 am and 09.45 am, Monday 05 May

But to follow the race live without a paywall, you can also follow every lap and get involved with our popular live race Watchalong with The F1 Word on YouTube, powered by PlanetF1.com.

How to listen to the Miami Grand Prix in the UK

For radio listeners, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra will be carrying a full live commentary of the Miami Grand Prix from 8:30 pm BST.

