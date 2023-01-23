Miami Grand Prix increases grandstand capacity as ticket demand rises further

The Miami Grand Prix has added a further 3,000 seats to their capacity as Formula 1 demand in the US reaches an all-time high.

The 2023 season will be a landmark year for the United States and Formula 1 with three races set to be hosted in the country, only the third time that has happened in the sport’s history.

Las Vegas has been given a November slot while COTA will take place in its usual spot of October meaning the Miami Grand Prix will kick proceedings off in May.

The event is in its second year after Max Verstappen won the inaugural race in 2022 and more fans will be able to see the 2023 race with the organisers adding 3,000 more seats to the grandstand.

The addition raises the capacity of the grandstand located at the start/finish line to 56,000 with tickets for a three-day package in the stand costing $2,379.

The organisers say there has been “high demand” for tickets and have also introduced a ‘Campus Pass’ which allows general admission fans access to areas such as into the Hard Rock Stadium where the paddock will now be located.

PlanetF1 recommends

Lewis Hamilton v Max Verstappen: Key stats compared after first eight seasons in F1

US F1 drivers: How successful were the United States’ last 10 Formula 1 drivers?

Lewis Hamilton car collection: Take a closer look at his incredible private garage

President of the race Tyler Epp said they were “committed to providing an unparalleled fan experience to ensure Miami will be one of the must-attend races on the Formula 1 calendar for the next decade.”

“Our first race last May was a sell-out success in which more than 240,000 spectators visited the Miami International Autodrome for an unforgettable experience,” he said.

“Due to overwhelming demand we have been maximising the venue to increase grandstand capacity, expand hospitality and to improve the experience for our General Admission Campus Pass ticket holders, to give the opportunity for even more fans to experience the incredible spectacle of the Miami Grand Prix.

“In everything we do we are committed to providing an unparalleled fan experience to ensure Miami will be one of the must-attend races on the Formula 1 calendar for the next decade.”

The organisers also said the race brought an additional $350 million to local businesses as a result of the increase in footfall.

Just over three months out from the race, the organisers unveiled a new arrangement for the inside of the Hard Rock Stadium, which usually hosts the Miami Dolphins NFL team, with the team’s paddocks now being situated on the pitch.