Heading into the Italian Grand Prix weekend, South Florida Motorsports — the organization in charge of putting on the Miami Grand Prix — has announced a slate of unique ticket offerings for the coming event.

These offerings include a grandstand membership program, two hospitality club options, and the introduction of a McLaren grandstand, as well as a slew of single-day grandstand options.

Any ticket buyers who opt for a three-day grandstand pass will automatically be enrolled in the grandstand membership program. This will give them exclusive access to various events taking place during the race weekend, as well as invitations to other Miami GP-related events that may take place throughout the year.

Perhaps more compelling are two hospitality options: LuxePass, which costs $3,333, and Club Pass, with pricing still to be determined.

Fans who purchase the LuxePass option can one of three different hospitality centers each day of the weekend: 72 Club, Paddock Club, and Casa Tua Club. Club Pass holders will gain access to Vista, Turn 18 Club, and the Boathouse.

And for the McLaren diehards, the Miami GP is partnering with the woking-based team to develop a specific grandstand just for McLaren fans. Fans in those stands will gain access to exclusive McLaren giveaways, as well as to other events designed to connect McLaren fans.

The Formula 1 race marketplace has gotten a little crowded in America in the past few years. The Circuit of the Americas has been a critical mainstay for the series since the track hosted its first Grand Prix in 2013, but a growing US fanbase has encouraged F1 to experiment with new venues.

The Miami International Autodrome was the first of such experiments, but the track has faced some criticism in the past for its high ticket prices. Here at PlanetF1.com, we even questioned the race’s relevance in the face of the more impressive inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.



Las Vegas, too, is innovating; it has reduced its ultra-high ticket prices and developed a slate of General Admission offerings for fans, and in 2024, it will debut a free-to-enter fan zone where fans will have a chance at meeting drivers and taking part in other F1-related activations. Miami needed to respond with its own unique selling feature.

The concept of a grandstand membership and roaming hospitality options are still fairly costly when compared to the new slate of free offerings coming in Vegas — but it does serve to further develop Miami’s unique profile and to justify its place on the growing F1 calendar.

