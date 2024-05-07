A record number of people tuned in to watch the Miami Grand Prix, broadcasters ABC reporting the race was the most-watched ever in the United States.

The average audience of 3.1 million viewers was up from the previous record of 2.6 million set at the 2022 Miami Grand Prix, in a significant increase in ratings as the race saw Lando Norris upset the odds to take his first ever win in Formula 1.

Miami Grand Prix sets US TV audience record

This year’s rise in viewership is also 48% up on last season’s edition of the Miami Grand Prix on ABC, which saw the ratings for the race drop to 2.1 million after a successful introduction.

There was more good news as the audience for the Sprint, broadcast on ESPN, gained the largest audience on TV since that format was introduced, with 946,000 tuning in to ESPN to watch the 19-lap race on Saturday, and 625,000 watching qualifying later on.

These viewing figures coming as good news at a time when US viewership had been decreasing year-on-year earlier in the season, with the year-opening Bahrain Grand Prix having reported a drop in viewers of 190,000 people, before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was 40% down on last season’s event – though that can partially be attributed to the Saturday race and the Grand Prix being shown on ESPN2 instead.

Miami arrived on the calendar as the second US race alongside Austin and, with the arrival of Las Vegas last season, there are now three races on the calendar in a key market for Formula 1.

But when it Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll was asked if having more than one race Stateside ‘diminished’ the sport’s standing there, he disagreed, replying: “Diminished? No, I think the sport’s got bigger here.

“It’s got a lot more awareness. Every city that I go to, people are excited. It’s now a sport here in the States. Before, it was just an event that arrived once a year.

“Now, we’re kind of a part of the culture here, which is really, really cool. It’s been amazing, and I think all of us are super grateful for the US finally embracing this sport and having the love and passion for it that we all have grown up with.”

