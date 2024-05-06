Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen have all been summoned to the stewards for different incidents during the Miami Grand Prix.

Piastri and Sainz were both summoned for their on-track contact over potentially causing a collision – with Sainz having taken umbrage at that moment in particular, while Magnussen was called before the stewards for pitting under Safety Car conditions and not changing tyres.

Three drivers called before FIA stewards after Miami Grand Prix incidents

Magnussen was already given a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision with Logan Sargeant earlier in the Miami Grand Prix, their contact at Turn 3 sending Sargeant into the wall and out of his home race in Florida.

But it showed up during the race that Magnussen allegedly had not served his penalty correctly during the race, which would be subsequently investigated afterwards – and he was subsequently given a 20-second penalty (converted from a drive-through penalty as he could not serve it), dropping him from P18 to P19 in the official standings as a result.

Alongside that punishment, his collision with Sargeant earned him two further penalty points on his FIA Super Licence – putting him up to 10 for the season and just two away from the 12 required to trigger a one-race ban.

For Piastri and Sainz, they got close to contact but, at the Turn 17 hairpin, they did touch when Sainz made a move for the podium positions, damaging Piastri’s front wing in the process – which is the investigation the FIA are undertaking.

Sainz had complained about Piastri’s defending earlier on in their battle, imploring his race engineer to ensure McLaren would get their driver out of the way.

But once the damage was done to his front wing, Piastri was forced to pit and fit a replacement in a move that dropped him out of the points places when he had been in contention for a podium for much of the race.

Elsewhere, Lance Stroll was also given a 10-second post-race time penalty after the race for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage – though he did not lose a place due to the time difference to the car behind him, and he was not running in the points at the chequered flag.

For Magnussen, these penalties compounded a weekend in which he has been in the FIA’s bad books, having received multiple penalties in the Sprint that were added to with three penalty points on his Super Licence.

