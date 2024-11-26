Michael Andretti has spoken out after General Motors received an “agreement in principle” to enter Formula 1 in 2026 under the Cadillac brand.

Although Andretti led the charge for Andretti Global to join the Formula 1 grid, going through the tendering process with the FIA before putting the building blocks into place for a Formula 1 team, it is GM and Cadillac that are provisionally on the grid in 2026.

General Motors and Cadillac get F1’s 11th team over the line

Formula 1 announced on Monday that an “agreement in principle” had been reached to support bringing GM onto the grid in 2026.

“General Motors is a huge global brand and powerhouse in the OEM world and is working with impressive partners,” said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“I am fully supportive of the efforts made by the FIA, Formula 1, GM, and the team to maintain dialogue and work towards this outcome of an agreement in principle to progress this application to bring a GM/Cadillac branded team onto the grid for the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. All parties, including the FIA, will continue to work together to ensure the process progresses smoothly.”

GM has effectively taken over the branding of what was the initial Andretti-led programme, which has been headed by Dan Towriss in the wake of Andretti’s decision to step down in September.

Andretti stepped down months after Formula 1 rejected the GM-backed Andretti Global team, however, the sport’s chiefs made it clear that the door could potentially be open to GM alone.

But while GM have managed to get what started out as his Formula 1 dream over the line, Andretti has only words of encouragement for the sport’s provision 11th team.

“The Cadillac F1 Team is made up of a strong group of people that have worked tirelessly to build an American works team,” the American wrote on social media.

“I’m very proud of the hard work they have put in and congratulate all involved on this momentous next step.

“I will be cheering for you!”

Although Andretti will not be involved in the Formula 1 team, his father and 1978 F1 World Champion Mario Andretti has been given the role of director.

“My first love was Formula 1 and now – 70 years later – the F1 paddock is still my happy place,” he said. “I’m absolutely thrilled with Cadillac, Formula 1, Mark Walter, and Dan Towriss.

“To still be involved at this stage of my life — I have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming.”

GM’s involvement in Formula 1 in 2026 will see the team powered by one of the sport’s existing engine manufacturers, Ferrari reportedly leading the running, however, the American company intends to create its own power unit by “the end of the decade”.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur was coy about that when asked about the rumour in Las Vegas, telling the media including PlanetF1.com: “I can reply. First let’s wait that we have an 11 team on the grid before we discuss about engine.”

