Michael Andretti sends clear message to F1 after huge PU announcement

Following General Motors’ confirmation of their intention to become a Formula 1 power unit supplier, Michael Andretti stressed this will be a “strong” addition to Formula 1.

The union of Andretti Global and GM brand Cadillac is pushing on with plans to join the Formula 1 grid, with a target year of 2025 in mind.

And now their bid has gained some major added firepower, with GM confirming that they plan to become an F1 power unit manufacturer as of 2028.

GM power unit “strong” addition to Formula 1

“We are thrilled that our new Andretti Cadillac F1 entry will be powered by a GM power unit,” said General Motors president Mark Reuss.

“With our deep engineering and racing expertise, we’re confident we’ll develop a successful power unit for the series, and position Andretti Cadillac as a true works team.

“We will run with the very best, at the highest levels, with passion and integrity that will help elevate the sport for race fans around the world.”

That is another huge box ticked then for Andretti-Cadillac, but in the face of stern opposition from the existing F1 teams, with Formula One Management seemingly also unimpressed by the prospective outfit, Michael Andretti made it clear that the GM power unit will be a very positive addition to the series.

“The GM PU will be a strong addition to F1,” he wrote in a social media statement.

“We are proud the Andretti Cadillac partnership will make this possible. Our commitment to excellence will not be taken lightly as we continue planning to enter F1 as soon as possible and, in 2028, Andretti Cadillac will compete as a true American works team.

“This historic partnership will accelerate the sport in the fast-growing U.S. market as well as globally.”

Formula 1 will introduce a new generation of power unit as of 2026, with Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull Powertrains, Audi, Honda and Renault all signed up as manufacturers.

Should Andretti-Cadillac receive F1 acceptance, GM would become the seventh power unit player in this new era of Formula 1.

