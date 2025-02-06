Mario Andretti offered fresh insight into the decision of his son Michael Andretti to step away from their Formula 1 project, having feared he was “the obstacle”.

After an unsuccessful attempt to take over Sauber, Michael Andretti went down a different path in his push to bring Andretti Global to the Formula 1 grid, putting together a prospective new team and gaining the backing of General Motors brand Cadillac, their bid accepted by Formula 1’s governing body the FIA.

Michael Andretti: ‘If I’m the obstacle, then I’ll clear the way’

However, Formula One Management rejected the union of Andretti Global and Cadillac, leaving their status unclear.

But a major twist would come out of the blue, as shortly after Michael announced that he would step down from Andretti Global, it was announced that Cadillac had been accepted as a provisional 11th team to debut in Formula 1 from 2026.

The Andretti family continues to be represented in the Cadillac F1 team with 1978 World Champion Mario holding a seat on the board.

And in an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Mario revealed that Michael had proactively stepped away for the good of the team’s F1 project.

“The aim was to get an American team on the grid, and we have achieved that,” Mario began.

“Michael is also happy, even though he has withdrawn from the project. He simply said: ‘If I’m the obstacle, then I’ll clear the way’.

“Looking back, we could certainly have done a few things better. But I never look back, only forward. In the end, all that matters is whether you achieve the goal.”

Cadillac F1 will initially be powered by the Ferrari engine, though the plan is for General Motors to become an F1 power unit manufacturer down the line.

And Mario assured that GM’s approach to F1 will be full throttle.

“Formula 1 can expect full commitment from a giant like General Motors,” he said. “They have a lot of pride. Look at how they have expanded in GT racing and sports cars and how successful they are there.

“They don’t do things by halves. They are ambitious and have big goals. I am confident that they can achieve this.

“All the manufacturers involved in our sport are serious. Racing is a showcase for their products.”

PlanetF1.com recently spoke with Eric Warren, GM’s global motorsport competition executive director, about their Formula 1 ambitions as that F1 2026 campaign draws ever closer.

And their goal to reach by the end of the decade is clear.

“We always want to earn the respect of being the top competitor that we are,” said Warren.

“I mean, we race in every major category in the world. There’s not many, if any, [others] that can say that.

“Being able to compete at the high level and winning races and championships is a testament to the level of engineering and technology, and of our company of GM and Cadillac.

“I think at the end of the decade, it’s that respect on the racetrack with other manufacturers.”

F1 2026 will mark a clean slate for Formula 1, with all-new chassis and power unit regulations to be introduced.

