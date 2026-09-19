Michael Masi reacts after landing new motorsport role

The former FIA Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has been named as the new head of sporting for SRO Motorsports Australia.

Masi is an experienced motorsport figure and one well known in Formula 1 circles, primarily due to his role in the infamous 2021 drivers’ hcampionship conclusion in Abu Dhabi.

Michael Masi becomes SRO Motorsports Australia head of sporting

Masi’s arrival at the sporting organisation – which runs GT World Challenge Australia as part of its Shannons SpeedSeries network of categories – is described as ‘effective immediately’ as he undergoes an ‘official handover’ before assuming the role full-time in 2027.

Masi will be in charge of the rules and regulations, oversee race officials – including the stewards – and align SRO Motorsports Australia with implementing the wider SRO Global processes, procedures and best practices.

As part of his handover, Masi will attend the final two rounds of the 2026 season in Sydney and Adelaide.

Reacting to his appointment, Masi said: “This is an extremely exciting opportunity to be part of the next chapter for SRO Motorsports Australia, and I’m looking forward to continuing the great work that has already been done by the team and particularly Abi [Hay].

“GT racing in Australia has been on a steady rise, and I’m confident there is plenty of opportunity to continue building on the strong foundations that have already been established.

“I’m looking forward to working with everyone involved and hopefully implementing some positive initiatives that can further develop the sport and deliver benefits for competitors, teams and all of our stakeholders.”

SRO Motorsports Australia CEO Ben McMellan added: “We are delighted to have someone of Michael’s stature joining SRO Motorsports Australia for the remainder of the 2026 season and beyond.

“Michael brings an enormous amount of experience from decades spent at the in top positions of motorsport, and we’re confident his knowledge and expertise will help take GT racing in Australia to the next level.

“While Michael’s appointment is a fantastic coup for SRO Motorsports Australia, he is also stepping into a strong position that has been built through the tireless efforts of Abi Hay.

“We want to thank Abi for everything she has contributed to SRO Motorsports Australia over the past three years. We wouldn’t be in the position we are today without her knowledge, hard-working attitude and dedication, and I have no doubt she will be missed by our team and the wider Australian motorsport community.”

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Masi, who held the position of F1 race director between 2019-21, was infamously involved in the Abu Dhabi 2021 saga.

His interpretation of the Safety Car regulations attracted significant attention, as Max Verstappen, on fresher tyres, proceeded to overtake Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He drove on to victory and snatched the crown from the seven-time world champion.

Masi was removed from his position as race director following an FIA investigation.

Upon leaving the governing body, Masi returned to his native Australia and has held various roles within Australian and New Zealand motorsport.

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