Michael Schumacher Ferrari fetches £13.43m in record-breaking auction

The Ferrari that Michael Schumacher drove to his fourth World Championship has sold for almost 16 million euros, making it the most expensive car ever driven by the German.

The chassis 211 Ferrari F2001 went under the hammer in Monaco by RM Sotheby’s and became the fourth most expensive F1 car ever sold.

Michael Schumacher Monaco-winning Ferrari nets high price

Schumacher piloted the chassis to victory at the 2001 Monaco Grand Prix and Hungarian Grand Prix but it was the win in Monte Carlo that made it the desire of car collectors.

With the previous record for a Schumacher car at £9.75m for his F2003, that figure was blown out of the water with the winner paying £13.43m (15.98m euros) this past weekend.

Despite that lofty figure, it still has some way to go to match the all-time record for an F1 car which is the £42.75m paid for a 954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen driven by Sir Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel Fangio.

Number two and three on the list are also Mercedes with the 1954 W196R selling for £19.6m in 2013 and the 2013 W04 selling for £15.1m in 2023.

Ferrari backed for big gains with Barcelona TD

While Ferrari is the most decorated team in F1 history, it has been a long time since the glory days of Schumacher and while his car was fetching a record price, current Ferrari drivers finished P2 and P5 in Monaco.

However, this weekend’s race in Barcelona has been pegged as a potential gamechanger for the Scuderia as a new technical directive is introduced, targeting flexi wings.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, whose team has been rumoured as one of those most at risk, suggested Ferrari could gain ground this weekend.

“I think what we have seen is that Ferrari was probably most conservative on flexi-wings,” he told Sky Sports.

“What it’s going to do on the pecking order is something we need to look at.

“I’m not sure it will (change things), but another angle of curiosity and I don’t know how it’s going to go.”

Fred Vasseur meanwhile suggested it could be a “gamechanger for everybody.”

“I think Barcelona is on the calendar of everybody in the paddock with the new regulation for the front wing,” the Frenchman said.

“At least we are working on it for ages now and this can be a gamechanger for everybody, because we don’t know the impact on every single team of the new regulation.

“We’ll stick to this (at Barcelona), be focused on this, to have the better explanation of the new front wing.”

