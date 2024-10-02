Michael Schumacher ‘makes first public appearance in 11 years’

Michael Schumacher has reportedly been seen in public for the first since his life-changing skiing accident, attending the wedding of his daughter Gina-Maria.

Seven-time F1 World Champion Schumacher suffered a serious head injury when he fell while skiing in December 2013 and struck a rock head-first. The German, who spent months in a medically induced coma, has not been seen since with his family fiercely protective of his privacy.

Michael Schumacher attended his daughter Gina-Maria’s wedding

But his daughter’s wedding changed that, marking his first appearance outside a small group of trusted people in 11 years.

Gina-Maria married Iain Bethke at the family’s villa in Majorca last Saturday, tying the knot in front of friends and family – including her father Michael.

Schumacher’s brother Ralf was also in attendance along with his partner Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne, who wrote on social media: “We had a wonderful time in Mallorca, the sunsets and the atmosphere were magical.”

According to reports, strict policies were in place on the day to protect Schumacher’s privacy with guests having to leave their mobile phones at the door to ensure no photographs were taken.

Schumacher’s family has not revealed any specific details about the 55-year-old’s condition and his ongoing recovery and rehabilitation.

“‘Private is private’, as he always said,” his wife Corrina explained in a Netflix documentary in 2021. “It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible.

“Michael always protected us and now we are protecting Michael. What he really didn’t like was the press, the people, all the hype around him. That’s not what he wanted. He wanted to do the sport.

“Michael is very suspicious. He always has been, during the initial period. Until he thinks he knows someone or can trust them, then he opens up completely.”

