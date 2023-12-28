A report in German media has revealed how Michael Schumacher’s rehab has included being driven around in a Mercedes-AMG road car.

December 29th marks 10 years since seven-time F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher suffered life-changing injuries in a skiing accident while on holiday with his family in France.

Having returned to his home in 2014 to continue rehabilitation from his injuries, the Schumacher family have chosen complete privacy with precious few details of the health and condition of the German, who turns 55 next week.

Michael Schumacher rehab activities revealed

German publication BILD will run a series of articles on Schumacher to mark 10 years since the accident which changed his and his family’s life in such sad circumstances.

The first article detailed the facts that are known about the Schumacher skiing accident and revealed some previously unknown details about his rehab.

According to the report, Schumacher receives 24-hour care at home, with a private infirmary situated in his former office. As many as 15 doctors and assistants make up his daily care team.

BILD also revealed that Schumacher has been played back pit radio traffic from his time in Formula 1, as well as being driven around in a ‘roaring’ Mercedes-AMG road car, with the aim being to stimulate his brain with noises familiar to him from his sporting career.

Recently, Schumacher’s former Ferrari team boss and former FIA President Jean Todt gave an interview to French publication L’Equipe. Todt is one family friend who is permitted to visit Schumacher, and the Frenchman has previously recounted how he will sometimes watch F1 races together with him.

“His life is different and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him,” Todt said.

“Unfortunately, fate struck him ten years ago and he is no longer the Michael we knew from F1.”

