Michael Schumacher fans could own race-worn pieces of the German’s Formula 1 history after Bonhams announced that it will auction three of the seven-time world champion’s race suits.

The race suits were worn by Schumacher at the 2000 German Grand Prix, the 1997 Australian Grand Prix and the 1998 San Marino Grand Prix.

Michael Schumacher race suits up for auction at Monza

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Schumacher’s arrival at Ferrari, and the beginning of one of Formula 1’s most successful partnerships ever.

Schumacher made his Ferrari debut in 1996 and went on to win five world titles with the Scuderia from 2000 to 2004.

But while Ferrari is celebrating the anniversary at the Italian Grand Prix, revealing a tribute livery to the legendary driver, Bonhams is marking the milestone with a significant auction.

Bonhams has announced that it is working with the Driver Lounge to host an auction that includes race suits worn by the seven-time world champion.

Rich Soddy, Founder of The Driver Lounge, said: “We are proud to be working with Bonhams for a second year to bring this exceptional collection to the Schumacher Lounge in Monza.

“Michael Schumacher’s race-worn suit from the 2000 German Grand Prix is a truly special piece of Formula 1 history, and it will be joined by further important Schumacher memorabilia as well as generous donations from today’s teams and drivers.

“This auction gives guests and collectors an extraordinary opportunity to celebrate the sport’s past and present during one of Formula 1’s most iconic races.”

The auction ends on September 10.

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Schumacher’s manager and the Managing Director of the Keep Fighting Foundation, Sabine Kehm, added: “Monza certainly is the perfect spot to celebrate Michael’s legacy, with him making many glorious memories with the Scuderia Ferrari; the ultimate Italian team.

“This combination feels just right – especially given the 30th anniversary of Michael’s win in Monza.

“As Keep Fighting Foundation, and together with Michael’s family, we could not be prouder than seeing his legacy honoured in such a respectful but also joyful way as the Schumacher Lounge is doing it now for a second time in a row.

“That outstanding hospitality is perfectly situated right at the race track where the Ferrari team will also display a special livery in Michael’s honour.”

The auction also includes the spare overalls that Sebastian Vettel will have on hand when he covers a Schumacher tribute demonstration at Monza that will be signed, with name at the waistline, and Vettel’s ‘There is still a race to win’ wording to front and back along with the words ‘To my friend Michael’, by Puma.

There is also a replica of Lewis Hamilton’s F1 2026 helmet, a personally donated pair of unused Charles Leclerc overalls, as well as Rubens Barrichello’s race-worn 2002 Australian GP overalls.

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