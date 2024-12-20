Ralf Schumacher says he is “simply lost for words” after his brother, the seven-time F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher, was denied an honourary citizenship in his hometown of Kerpen, Germany.

Schumacher is one of the most successful athletes in sporting history, having claimed seven Drivers’ titles and 91 race victories over the course of his illustrious F1 career.

The 55-year-old has not been seen in public since he suffered severe brain injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.

Schumacher was recently denied an honourary citizenship in his hometown of Kerpen, with local politicians deciding on the matter at the end of November after it was initially postponed in March this year.

The decision to overlook Schumacher has been met with a furious response from his brother Ralf, who claimed six grand prix victories in 180 starts between 1997 and 2007.

Mr Schumacher, who now works as an F1 television pundit in his homeland, posted an image to social media of an article reporting the decision to deny his brother an honourary citizenship.

In the accompanying caption, he wrote: “That’s typical of Germany and our politics.

“Nothing surprises me any more about the SPD [Social Democratic Party of Germany]. Performance is apparently no longer important.

“When you think about what my brother has done for Kerpen through his success, I’m simply lost for words.”

Schumacher became the first man to claim seven World Championships in 2004, a record that stood for 16 years before Lewis Hamilton equalled the achievement in 2020.

Hamilton has since gone on to set new F1 records for the most race wins and pole positions in history, surpassing Schumacher’s tallies.

Earlier this year, Ralf Schumacher claimed Hamilton and reigning World Champion Max Verstappen will never match his brother’s F1 legacy.

He told Germany publication Formula1.de in October: “Not even Lewis Hamilton will ever come close to Michael. Not in light years, from my point of view.

“We thought Lewis Hamilton could walk on water and, no, he didn’t.

“We thought Max Verstappen could walk on water – although in my opinion, in terms of talent, he could actually go further than Lewis.

“That’s just the way it is.

“Michael was one of the drivers who made the difference. He was also very lucky to be in the right place at the right time.”

