With another day in the books, it is time to bring you the latest news from the world of Formula 1.

December 29 marks the tragic 10-year anniversary since Michael Schumacher’s skiing accident and, on the eve, details have been shared on the rehab work which the seven-time World Champion is undergoing.

Let us take a look at this and the wider F1 news landscape…

Mercedes road car outings included in Michael Schumacher rehab

Schumacher has not been seen in public since suffering life-changing injuries while skiing in the French Alps in December 2013, the seven-time World Champion having returned to his home in 2014 to continue rehabilitation from his injuries.

Details on his condition have understandably been kept closely guarded since, with BILD recently reporting details on what Schumacher’s home care entails, including replaying pit radio traffic from his F1 tenure and being driven around in a ‘roaring’ Mercedes-AMG road car.

Read more – Michael Schumacher update: Fresh rehab details emerge on eve of accident anniversary

New McLaren recuit apologises for Lance Stroll post like error

Bianca Bustamante is a fresh face in the McLaren driver development ranks and will represent the team in F1 Academy for 2024, though preparations have involved issuing an apology for “accidentally liking” an offensive X post aimed at Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll.

Read more – New McLaren recruit ‘deeply apologises’ for ‘accidental’ Lance Stroll post ‘like’

Franz Tost’s mystery two drivers who do not belong in F1

Tost is now settling into semi-retired life, having stepped away from the team boss role with Red Bull’s second team which he held since 2006, now serving as both teams’ standby consultant for the coming years.

However, it seems he has left us with a cliff-hanger, Sky F1 commentator David Croft saying he and Tost had agreed off-air on two drivers that do not justify their places on the grid.

Read more – Two mystery drivers that ‘don’t belong in F1’ identified by departing team boss

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 points all-time rankings: Where do Hamilton, Verstappen and Alonso feature?

F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

Lewis Hamilton does not vote in top 10 F1 2023 drivers

The drivers have come together to create a top 10 ranking of their own for F1 2023, Max Verstappen understandably winning out after his campaign of record-breaking dominance.

There were positions gained, lost and a remarkable slump out of the top 10 for one driver as the stars of the grid decided the 10 strongest among them in a poll for the official F1 website, a vote which, like in 2022, Hamilton did not take part in.

Read more – Top 10: All drivers except Lewis Hamilton vote for best F1 2023 drivers

‘So much in the pipeline’ for Mercedes W15

Hamilton will very much be hoping that Mercedes’ F1 2024 challenger, the W15, is his ticket back to the title scene after going two seasons without a victory.

And team boss Toto Wolff’s words for the W15 will surely serve as encouragement.

“The two teams, at Brixworth and Brackley, are so motivated,” Wolff told Sky F1.

“We have so many good things in the pipeline, so many new things, and, with all the learning we had, [we are] really in a good place to see what’s coming together.”

Read more: Toto Wolff teases ‘so much in the pipeline’ for new Mercedes W15 car