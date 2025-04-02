An iconic Michael Schumacher Ferrari will be up for grabs at an auction to take place at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.

The Ferrari in question will be Schumacher’s F2001 chassis 211, a title-securing chassis for the seven-time World Champion, in what will be an F1 first with this car being sold at the Monaco Grand Prix, something which has not been done before.

Michael Schumacher’s title-winning Ferrari: Got the cash to make a bid?

Bidding will commence at 1515 local time ahead of qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix on May 24.

The Ferrari F2001 was a challenger which claimed nine of the 17 grand prix victories in 2001 with Schumacher at the wheel, as he stormed to the fourth of his record-equalling seven World Championship wins that year.

And chassis 211 which will be up for grabs is the very chassis with which Schumacher secured the title at the 2001 Hungarian Grand Prix, where Ferrari were also confirmed as Constructors’ champions for the 11th time.

The chassis will return to the scene of its debut, the Monaco Grand Prix, for this history-making auction, and will be on display in the Paddock Club the day before bidding opens.

But, if you want to be the new owner of this iconic Michael Schumacher Ferrari, deep pocket after needed – no problem in Monaco of course – as the firm in charge of the auction, RM Sotheby’s, are expecting it to sell for up to $5.5million.

More on Michael Schumacher

👉 Michael Schumacher accident: Separating facts from fiction 11 years on

👉 Michael Schumacher’s 10 iconic Formula 1 grand prix victories

It has been confirmed that a portion of the winning bid will be donated to the Keep Fighting Foundation, the organisation launched in 2017 by Michael Schumacher’s family in order to continue the F1 legend’s charitable work.

The name for the charity was inspired by the #KeepFighting and #KeepFightingMichael messages from fans after Schumacher suffered life-changing injuries in a skiing accident in 2013, a year after his second and final F1 retirement following a three-season return to the sport with Mercedes.

Schumacher disappeared from the public eye following the accident – which occurred while skiing in the French Alps – with his family remaining committed to protecting his privacy, revealing very little information over his condition and recovery since.

Read next: Michael Schumacher’s family issue statement following ‘lenient’ blackmail verdict