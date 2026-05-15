Timo Glock will race in a Michael Schumacher throwback livery this weekend at the Nürburgring, replicating the look of the 1995 Benetton title winner.

Glock is one of three F1 Grand Prix starters taking part in this weekend’s 24-hour endurance race at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Timo Glock pays tribute to Michael Schumacher with retro McLaren livery

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Former F1 racer Timo Glock, who spent most of his career in the top category of single-seaters with the Toyota team, is one of the three Grand Prix starters to take part in this weekend’s Nürburgring 24 Hours, as well as Markus Winkelhock and four-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen.

Glock is driving the one and only McLaren 720S in the top SP9 class, the same class that Verstappen is racing in in his Team Winward Mercedes-AMG GT3 car.

His McLaren has been entered by Doerr Motorsport, with whom he races in the DTM series, where he completes a line-up made of Timo Scheider, Ben Doerr, and Marvin Kirchhofer.

Strikingly, his car is emblazoned with the Bitburger branding that adorned Michael Schumacher’s Benetton B195 in 1995, the second of the German driver’s world championship title years.

This is no coincidence: Doerr Motorsport, together with sponsor Bembel With Care, the German drinks company, intentionally went down the path of creating the livery as a tribute to Schumacher, with the collaboration with the Keep Fighting Foundation seeing logos appear on the McLaren 720s as well as on Glock’s overalls.

The mechanics for the car are also decked out in period-correct protective suits bearing a striking resemblance to those the Benetton mechanics wore back in 1995.

With Glock appearing in Thursday’s press conference at the Nürburgring on Thursday, PlanetF1.com caught up with the German driver to discuss the livery and his hopes for this weekend’s race.

“The guy who runs the company [Bembel With Care], let’s say, is a very good friend of mine, and we had this idea to say we need to do something for the 24 hours race,” he said.

“They work together now with Bitburger, the beer brand. Bitburger was sponsoring [Benetton] in 1995 and haven’t been involved in motorsport for 25 years and we said, we need to bring them back.

“The only way was with the livery from 1995 and that’s actually how the whole story started, and how the [racing] project started in December last year.”

With Doerr looking to branch out with a Nürburgring 24 Hours appearance, it was Glock’s DTM connections that helped develop the project as the team sought the right car.

“We wanted to do [Nürburgring] with a German brand, German manufacturer, which was already pretty much everything done,” he said.

“But the team had to withdraw three weeks before the six hour race, which was totally acceptable for the reasons they had.

“We were standing there and said, ‘We have no car’.

“But I knew that my DTM team, Doerr, they were thinking about doing 24-hour stuff, but just for a Pro-Am prize.

“So I contacted them, and said, ‘We have this project, would you be able to do it?’

“So they had not much time to really think about it. The team owner just said, ‘Man, it’s such a cool project. We’re going to do it’.

“So they threw everything in it, got the car ready, and the delivery got done on Monday, and the car got delivered on Tuesday!

“We turned up at the Adenau race day yesterday [Wednesday], which was awesome, the feedback is just insane. The whole story is really, cool.

“It’s great to have the Schumacher family behind it, with the Keep Fighting organisation.”

In a social media post, Bembel With Care shared images of the car with the Benetton, and said, “Today, we’re not just making motorsport history — we’re celebrating a legend 💙💛💙

“Alongside the legendary Benetton B195, Michael Schumacher’s championship-winning car, stands our Doerr Group McLaren in a retro design.

“Two generations. Two eras. Connected by one shared passion: motorsport.

“What once started as an idea has grown into a true passion project. Inspired by Michael Schumacher’s iconic championship cars from 1994 & 1995, we’re bringing the spirit of that time back to the track — reinterpreted for the modern era.

“A tribute to Schumi. To his fighting spirit. To an era that shaped all of us.”

Absolutely loving this eye-catching Bitburger livery on Timo Glock’s McLaren, paying tribute to Michael Schumacher in collaboration with the Keep Fighting Foundation, with the mechanics in period-correct overalls! Doerr Motorsport will auction off two suits after the event with… pic.twitter.com/wIgSJTC9PC — Thomas Maher (@thomasmaheronf1) May 14, 2026

Timo Glock outlines target for the Nürburgring 24 Hours

With the team’s running of the McLaren in the two qualifying races, NLS4 and NLS5, kept to a minimum as a consequence of a tragic accident in the first race and technical trouble in the second, Doerr Motorsport has had minimal preparation time to prepare for the full 24-hour event, leading Glock to smile when asked about his prospects for the weekend.

“We have no experience with the car on the Nordschleife. We just put a setup we think we’ll like and think, ‘This is okay’!” he laughed.

“It felt all right this morning! It felt not too bad.

“Of course, we we don’t have a chance against the top teams. That’s pretty clear.

“I think that the biggest target for us is like to finish the race without any problems, without any technical problems or penalties.

“That’s the main thing we need to do. Then we see where we end up. If we could manage to be in the top 10, that would be massive.”

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