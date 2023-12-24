F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali has expressed his sadness about Michael Schumacher, claiming “you would never wish” the seven-time World Champion’s situation even “on your worst enemy.”

December 29 will mark a decade since Schumacher suffered a traumatic brain injury in a skiing accident in Meribel.

The German has not been seen in public since, with Schumacher’s family fiercely protective of the 54-year-old after he left hospital in 2014.

F1 boss makes rare Michael Schumacher comment

Schumacher stands as one of the greatest drivers in F1 history, having become the first man to win seven World Championships – a figure only matched by Lewis Hamilton in 2020 – as well as 91 grand prix victories and 68 pole positions.

Domenicali worked closely alongside Schumacher at Ferrari, where the driver won an unprecedented five consecutive titles from 2000 to cement his greatness.

Reflecting on the years since the accident, Domenicali refused to provide an update on Schumacher’s condition out of respect for his family, but confessed that his life has altered considerably over the last decade.

He told Italy’s Rai Radio: “What is between them and me remains private, but living like this for 10 years is something you would never wish on your worst enemy.

“His accident in Meribel seems like yesterday. These are life-changing episodes.”

Domenicali’s comments come after Jean Todt, the former Ferrari team principal and FIA president, provided an update on Schumacher, admitting earlier this month that he “is not the Michael he used to be.”

Todt previously revealed in 2022 upon collecting an award on the seven-time World Champion’s behalf, that he sometimes watches F1 races in Schumacher’s presence.

He told French publication L’Equipe: “Michael is here, so I don’t miss him.

“[But he] is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him.

“His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That’s all there is to say.

“Unfortunately, fate struck him ten years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1.”

Saturday (December 23) marked 14 years since Schumacher announced he was coming out of retirement to race for the new-look Mercedes team in 2010.

Schumacher failed to meet expectations during his highly anticipated comeback, registering just a single podium finish in three full seasons for the Silver Arrows.

He memorably set pole position for the 2012 Monaco Grand Prix, but a five-place grid penalty for causing a collision at the previous race in Barcelona denied him what could have been a historic 92nd F1 victory.

