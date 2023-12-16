It’s been almost three weeks since the 2023 season ended in Abu Dhabi, but the F1 news keeps on coming.

Today’s fast-paced roundup begins on a poignant note as former Ferrari boss Jean Todt offers an update on Michael Schumacher as the 10-year anniversary of his tragic skiing accident nears.

With Martin Brundle talking Lewis Hamilton and a PlanetF1.com exclusive with Christian Horner too, here’s Saturday’s fast-paced, quicker-than-the-speed-of-light roundup…

Jean Todt provides Michael Schumacher update

Former Ferrari team boss Jean Todt spoke of the “privilege” of being able to spend time with Michael Schumacher, but admitted “he is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1.”

This month marks a decade since Schumacher suffered a severe brain injury in a skiing accident. He has not been seen in public since.

Martin Brundle vows to chat to Lewis Hamilton on a grid walk

Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle says he will speak to Lewis Hamilton on a grid walk eventually.

Some drivers are more willing than others to talk to Brundle during the race build-up, but Hamilton is one pretty much off limits.

Brundle has opened up on why Hamilton isn’t so keen to chat, having noticed a worrying trend…

Lawrence Stroll addresses Aston Martin sale rumours

Aston Martin F1 team owner Lawrence Stroll has addressed rumours that he is looking to sell the team.

Stroll’s association with the team began when he rescued the outfit, then competing as Force India, in 2018.

From there it was renamed Racing Point and again to Aston Martin in time for the F1 2021 campaign, following his investment into the British car manufacturer.

Christian Horner speaks exclusively to PlanetF1.com

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has opened up on all manner of things including the team’s hopes of carrying their dominance into 2024 and what exactly it is that drives them to ever-greater heights.

We won’t spoil it here, but it’s the best thing you’ll read all day.

Driver throws hat in ring for Audi F1 2026 seat

Sauber’s name change for 2024/25, announced on Friday, marked a milestone moment in the team’s preparations to welcome Audi to F1 in 2026.

Many drivers have been linked with a seat with the German manufacturer, with one on the current grid putting his name forward for a future with the Four Rings.

