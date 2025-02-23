Mick Schumacher has paid a touching tribute to his father and F1 legend Michael Schumacher with a revised helmet design for the 2025 season.

Schumacher Sr, one of the most successful drivers in F1 history, has not been seen in public since he suffered severe brain injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.

Mick Schumacher’s tribute helmet to his father, Michael

Little is known about the condition of the 56-year-old, with Schumacher’s family fiercely protective of the former racing driver’s privacy.

Schumacher’s son Mick made 43 F1 starts with the Haas team over the course of 2021/22 before moving to a reserve role with Mercedes.

The 25-year-old made a return to racing with Alpine’s World Endurance Championship operation in 2024, claiming a best finish of third in the 6 Hours of Fuji race.

Schumacher combined his WEC commitments with his Mercedes reserve duties last season, but will focus fully on his racing exploits in 2025 after splitting with the German manufacturer.

The Mercedes reserve role has been inherited by Valtteri Bottas, dropped by Sauber at the end of 2024, who claimed all 10 of his F1 career victories with the Brackley-based team between 2017 and 2021.

Schumacher is currently preparing for his second season in the WEC with the 2025 campaign due to get underway in Qatar next weekend.

And ahead of the first race of the season, Schumacher has unveiled his new-look helmet design in a post to social media.

Schumacher has retained the fluorescent-yellow colour scheme favoured by his uncle, the former Williams-BMW and Toyota F1 driver Ralf Schumacher.

However, the revised helmet design features an image of a dragon, encompassing his race number 47, at the rear.

It is understood to be a nod to his father, who competed with a dragon motif in the same spot in the closing years of his illustrious F1 career with Ferrari and Mercedes.

The dragon image is believed to signify power and strength and originated in a Chinese newspaper, which printed a dragon as a symbol for Schumacher Sr at the height of his dominance of F1.

Schumacher Jr’s 2025 helmet design also appears to have retained the seven stars on the top surface to reflect his father’s seven F1 World Championship triumphs.

In a recent interview with German publication Bild am Sonntag, Schumacher revealed that he has not yet given up on a return to F1 in the future.

He said: “I decided at the age of eleven that I wanted to drive there.

“That is still my goal. This racing series was and is my lifelong dream.

“I still have a score to settle with Formula 1 and want to prove myself there once again.”

Schumacher found himself at the centre of a stinging criticism by Williams team principal James Vowles, who remarked that the German “isn’t special” after overlooking him in the search to replace Logan Sargeant last year.

Vowles later issued an apology to Schumacher, clarifying that he did not intend “to put Mick down.”

Schumacher has insisted that he is “no worse” than some drivers on the current F1 grid, adding: ‘Everyone who drives in Formula 1 has talent, no question about it.

“But when I look at the grid, I have no doubt that I could keep up.

“I’m no worse.”

