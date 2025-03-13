Jack Doohan is facing a pressure-filled start to his F1 season as he bids to hold off the threat of being replaced by an Alpine reserve driver.

The Australian driver faces an uncertain future as he makes his full-time debut in Formula 1, lining up alongside Pierre Gasly for his maiden campaign.

Martin Brundle reveals Mick Doohan conversation

Doohan may be starting the year for Alpine, but is believed to be facing intense scrutiny to impress and hold onto his seat longer than the first handful of races as speculation has abounded Flavio Briatore is interested in getting reserve driver Franco Colapinto into the team’s driver line-up.

The Argentinean was signed as a reserve driver over the winter, inking a long-term deal which will see him spend the next few years at Enstone – but with no clear path into a race seat as Doohan and Pierre Gasly are under contract as race drivers for Alpine.

Both Briatore and team boss Oli Oakes haven’t taken the opportunity to shut down the speculation about Doohan, but all the signs are that the Australian will be given ample opportunity to show his potential and impress during his first handful of races after making his debut as a last-race replacement for Esteban Ocon in Abu Dhabi last season.

Along with Colapinto, Alpine have also signed Paul Aron, Ryo Hirakawa, and Kush Maini as reserve and test drivers for the F1 2025 season.

The pressure Doohan faces to impress is formidable, and Sky F1 broadcaster Martin Brundle has revealed that Doohan’s famous father – motorcycling legend Mick Doohan – shared with him how Jack is feeling ahead of his home race in Australia this weekend.

Appearing on The F1 Show with Naomi Schiff and Simon Lazenby, Brundle was asked about the pressure Doohan will be feeling at this stage.

“It’s really hard for him,” Brundle said.

“I saw a picture with four drivers: Pierre Gasly, him, Franco Colapinto, and Paul Aron. If I were Jack, I’d think, ‘This should be a two-driver shoot, not a four-driver shoot.’”

Revealing what Doohan senior had discussed with him, Brundle revealed, “Talking to Mick, he’s calm behind the scenes. Jack has been reassured that he has a contract.

“But you don’t want that on your mind; driving every weekend while thinking about your future isn’t ideal. I’ve been there before, and it’s tough. You’re constantly thinking about your career because it might end at any moment. Then the car starts sliding, and you get nervous because you don’t want to crash. It just adds pressure.”

Last month, speaking at the F175 launch event in London, Doohan was less than impressed when he was asked whether he felt undermined by the arrival of Colapinto at Enstone.

“Is that a question?” he replied.

“I was a 21-year-old reserve driver last year with a long-term contract, but no I don’t [feel undermined, ed.]. Maybe I should, I don’t know. I don’t really understand how that’s a question, but definitely not.”

Oakes, Alpine’s team boss, was pleased with how his driver bit back when he spoke to media, including PlanetF1.com during pre-season testing.

“I was quite proud of him being punchy with you all,” he said.

“I actually feel for him, because I get that everybody wants the clickbait, and that’s a discussion topic. But I think he should be given a bit of space to just get on with it for a few rounds.

“And then at the end of the day, like any driver, you’ve got to deliver.

“I think he’s done a really good job of just blocking out the noise and getting on with it.”

However, quizzed on the perception that while teams do ‘not’ usually make their drivers feel under pressure ahead of a rookie campaign, Colapinto’s signing could be seen as ‘making him feel pressure’, Oakes shut that down.

“I think externally everyone sees that, but I see it a bit differently,” explained the Alpine team principal. “No matter what driver you are, in any category there’s pressure. It doesn’t matter whether that’s in F1 or even in the junior categories.

“And I think, of course, because Franco did a good job last year, he’s got a big fan base, obviously a lot of them here as well, it’s natural that people want to talk about that.

“But from the other side, I think as a team, we’re quite lucky to have three reserves who are very good, and that puts us in a good position.

“And I think in terms of whether it’s nice or kind to Jack, I think I was pretty open that, you know, he’s driving a Formula One car – that’s every boy’s dream, but it’s also his job. And for me, that’s pretty simple.”

Asked if he would put an end to the ‘line that Jack’s got five or six grand prix’ to prove himself to the team, Oakes replied: “It’s not my line!

“I think we’ve been really honest as a team as to what we’re doing. I’m pretty chilled on it.

“I think it would be nice, I keep saying it, but just let Jack just get on with it, and also let the team get on with it to be honest.”

He added: “I get everybody has an opinion. Everyone can be a keyboard warrior as well. It’s very simple, though, isn’t it?

“We’re here to go racing the best driver in the car, the best engine in the car. And from my side, I was pretty open that Jack, as Flavio said it, we’re starting the season with Jack and Pierre, and then let’s see how it all goes.”

