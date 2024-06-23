Mick Schumacher ‘better than half of current F1 grid’ as search for seat continues

Former Ferrari and FIA boss Jean Todt believes Mick Schumacher is “better than half the current Formula 1 drivers” as the German continues to look for a way back into the sport.

Schumacher has almost been out of the sport for as long as he was in it and his exile looks all but certain to continue into 2025. But Todt believes the ability of the 25-year-old is higher than half of the current F1 grid.

Jean Todt defends Mick Schumacher despite F1 frustrations

Todt was the team principal of Schumacher’s father, Michael, and is a close family friend, maybe suggesting why his view is the opposite of the general consensus.

But despite Schumacher’s difficulty in returning to the grid, Todt claimed the current Mercedes reserve driver was “better than half the current Formula 1 drivers.”

“It’s no secret that I love the Schumacher family – and therefore Mick too. I want to see him achieve his dreams and I am convinced that he deserves a seat in Formula 1,” Todt told German outlet Bild.

“He is a very talented driver who undoubtedly has what it takes for the racing series. Otherwise he would not have won Formula 3 and Formula 2. Is he one of the best three or four drivers? I don’t know. But Mick is better than half of the Formula 1 drivers.”

Schumacher has 43 races on his F1 CV but took until his 31st grand prix to score points. He was let go by Haas following two years with the team and was soundly beaten by Kevin Magnussen in their only year as team-mates.

But Todt believes having the surname Schumacher is a “disadvantage” as it places “unfair” pressure on the driver.

“Many people think that his last name is an advantage, but it became a disadvantage,” the former FIA president said. “The pressure put on him was unfair.

“Of course he has also had a few accidents, some of which were his own fault.”

Todt also suggested that Schumacher was “too nice” for F1 and said sometimes you need to “use your elbows.”

“Maybe Mick is too nice,” the 78-year-old said. “He is a very polite and educated young man with good manners. But in Formula 1 you sometimes have to use your elbows.

“It won’t be easy for him to come back also because he was treated unfairly at Haas back then.”

