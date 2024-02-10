Mick Schumacher looking to capitalise on F1 driver ‘chaos’ to seal grid return

Mick Schumacher has not yet ruled out a return to the F1 grid and is hoping the Lewis Hamilton inspired “chaos” will open a door for him.

Driver silly season kicked up a notch this month when Hamilton’s move to Ferrari left a hole at his former team Mercedes for 2025 onwards.

As reserve driver at the team, Schumacher is the number one contender currently but has plenty to do to prove he is worthy of the spot.

Mick Schumacher still aiming for F1 return

After a year on the sidelines, Schumacher will be back in racing action this year as he competes in WEC with Alpine and the German spoke during the team’s launch of his hope to get back into F1.

“I missed racing and the WEC was the best possible option,” he told Auto Motor und Sport. “Of course, I have one eye on Formula 1 and could imagine that one or two doors might open in the current chaos. The big dream will not change.

As for the difference between WEC and F1, Schumacher is expecting a busier schedule.

“That’s a few more race weekends than I’m used to. There is also quite a big test programme with the hypercar. I hope that I can get the best out of it despite the six overlapping dates. I’m looking forward to the challenge – it’s definitely going to be one.

On the tyre front, there is another big change for Schumacher to adapt to.

“We don’t have heated tyres in the WEC. That means we go out onto the track with ice-cold tyres,” he said. “The big factor this year will be getting the tyres to work. For me, it’s a positive experience because then – hopefully when it comes back to Formula 1 – I’ll be used to driving without heating blankets.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

The 12 drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2024 season

Four big reasons why Lewis Hamilton ditched Mercedes for Ferrari

Even if Schumacher may be linked to an F1 return, he insisted his focus is on the WEC campaign with Alpine.

“It just really sparked that flame in me to want to go and race here [in WEC], so I’m happy to be here and I guess the feeling is kind of mutual,” he said.

“Honestly, Bruno [Famin] came to me very early last year, asking me whether I’d like to join the programme. Obviously, at the time, I was still very much looking at Formula 1 and trying to go in that direction, but that door didn’t open for me.”

Read next: Revealed: The rare Mick Schumacher contract detail risking Mercedes, Alpine tug of war