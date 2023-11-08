Mick Schumacher ‘definitely’ rules out one move with future still up in air

With his future up in the air, Mick Schumacher has said the one drive he “definitely” does not want is in Formula E as he likes petrol engines.

Schumacher joined the Formula 1 grid in 2021 to much fanfare as he followed in his father Michael Schumacher’s footsteps.

Alas entering F1 is where that would end as after two woeful seasons with Haas that included more crashes than points-scoring performances, he was dropped in favour of the experienced Nico Hulkenberg.

Mick Schumacher rules out a move into Formula E

Following his axing and with no other opening on the Formula 1 grid for the 2023 season, Schumacher was handed a lifeline as Mercedes brought him into the fold as a reserve driver.

However, his hope that would result in a return to the grid come 2024 was dashed as one after the other the teams confirmed their line-ups. Today only Logan Sargeant’s seat is still up for grabs, although Williams have pencilled his name in.

It’s left Schumacher searching for a Plan B in a different series, one that will allow him to dovetail his racing commitments with another season as Mercedes’ reserve.

Open to almost all options, the one place he’s not looking is motorsport’s electric series, Formula E.

“Would I value an experience in Formula E? I’ll be very honest with you and tell you no,” he told tuttomotoriweb.

“I like engines, I like petrol so definitely not that.

“Who knows what awaits us in the future? Who knows, maybe by driving it I could even change my expectations.

“I like old school cars, V8, smell, and everything else. That’s what interests me.”

Mick Schumacher eyeing a move to WEC

Schumacher is in the midst of negotiating with Alpine over a World Endurance Championship drive.

Last month the 24-year-old got behind the wheel of Alpine’s Hypercar at the Jerez with a view to being signed to one of the six seats available in the French manufacturer’s two-car WEC assault in 2024.

Alpine boss Bruno Famin said while they are speaking with Schumacher, nothing has yet been decided.

“Mick tested the car in Jerez,” he said during the Mexican GP weekend. “We were very happy with his performance, his global performance, how he was with the team and I think he was happy too.

“That means that we can still discuss about trying to do something next year together. But here we are only [at this stage].”

Famin believes there’s no reason Schumacher can’t have success if Alpine and the driver decide to join forces next season.

“I don’t think it’s a problem,” he told Sport1. “I remember Nico Hulkenberg, for example, who won as a rookie in 2015 (Le Mans), Alexander Wurz and others had already achieved that before,” he said.

“Of course, Mick has been a pure single-seater driver so far, but he is a very fast and clever boy. I am sure he has all the skills to become a good long-distance driver because he is a good driver.

“So there’s no reason why he can’t be successful if something happens between us.”

