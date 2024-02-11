Mick Schumacher has revealed his contact with Mercedes has only been “brief” after a potential return to F1 opened up for him.

The German will serve as reserve driver for 2024 once again but with Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari in 2025, Schumacher is one name that has been brought up as a replacement.

With two largely unsuccessful seasons in F1 under his belt, Schumacher will need to rebuild his reputation before being seriously considered for the spot.

Mick Schumacher reveals Mercedes ‘brief’ chat

Schumacher will be back behind a wheel this year as he competes in WEC with Alpine, but the 24-year-old has not ruled out a return to F1 in the future.

As for how much conversation he has had with Toto Wolff and co. about 2025, Schumacher said it has only been “brief.”

“It is of course a position that brings with it a lot of pressure. But in terms of feeling, I feel I’m up to it,” he told sport.de. “But it’s not my decision.

“We will certainly be able to talk a little more in the next few days.”

“My chance [to return] is there, I don’t know how big it is yet. I think it will also depend a bit on performance. Hopefully I can recommend myself. I think a few people out there know how good I am.”

Schumacher will be sharing the role with Frederik Vesti who has been promoted to reserve driver following a P2 finish in the 2023 F2 season.

The Dane has been a member of Mercedes’ junior team since 2021 and will make his sports car racing debut in the European Le Mans Series this year.

As for Schumacher, he is hoping a successful WEC season will boost his chances of an F1 return.

He told Auto Motor und Sport he was planning to capitalise on the “chaos” caused by Hamilton’s surprise move.

“I missed racing and the WEC was the best possible option,” he said. “Of course, I have one eye on Formula 1 and could imagine that one or two doors might open in the current chaos. The big dream will not change.

“That’s a few more race weekends than I’m used to. There is also quite a big test programme with the hypercar. I hope that I can get the best out of it despite the six overlapping dates. I’m looking forward to the challenge – it’s definitely going to be one.”

