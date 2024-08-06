Scathing five-word verdict on Mick Schumacher given with F1 hopes declared over

Mick Schumacher will not be returning to the Formula 1 grid as he’s “not on anyone’s shopping list” having lost to Kevin Magnussen in 2022.

That’s the opinion of his seven-time World Champion father Michael Schumacher’s former Benetton team-mate, Johnny Herbert.

Is the F1 dream officially over for Mick Schumacher?

Schumacher, Mick that is, competed in Formula 1 in 2021 and ’22 when he raced for Haas where, despite a point-less first season, things looked promising for the German as he outpaced his team-mate Nikita Mazepin in all the stats that mattered.

But moving onto 2022, where he had a new team-mate in the experienced Kevin Magnussen, Schumacher fell short in the challenge.

He scored fewer than half the number of points the Dane brought in, and all 12 were scored at just two races: Silverstone and the Red Bull Ring.

Recording more big crashes than top ten results, three to two, then-Haas team boss Guenther Steiner informed Schumacher on the eve of the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP that Haas would not renew his contract.

By then all the seats had been decided with Schumacher taking up a reserve driver role at Mercedes in the hope that would keep the Formula 1 door open.

But even strengthening ties when he signed with Alpine’s World Endurance Championship this season, he’s expected to be passed over for Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes and Jack Doohan at Alpine.

Herbert says teams simply don’t want him.

“He is a reserve driver at Mercedes with things not having worked out at Haas,” Herbert told Poker Apps. “It is damaging for a driver’s career when they are not able to beat your team-mate. Mick couldn’t do that.

“Mick is not on anyone’s shopping list.”

Schumacher, 25, is not giving up on the dream with an F1 comeback still his “priority” for 2025.

“We’ll have to wait and see,” he told Divebomb. “I think obviously everything is very open in Formula One at the moment.

“There is still essentially three or four teams that have seats available and uncontracted seats.

“Now, saying that, a lot of teams don’t have the pressure to make a decision right now, which also leaves me a bit in the air of course for that, but of course Formula One will always have priority in everything that I do, so as long as that’s not completely closed for me, I will wait and focus on that.”

