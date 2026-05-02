Mick Schumacher admits he would jump at the chance to return to Formula 1 – but he’s embracing life in IndyCar.

Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, spent two years in Formula 1 with Haas, but it was during the team’s lowest period.

Mick Schumacher still wants Formula 1 return

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He was dropped on the eve of the season finale in Abu Dhabi, which denied him the opportunity to find a different race-seat before joining Mercedes as a reserve driver.

Although he was often linked to other teams during his two years as Mercedes‘ reserve driver, nothing came of it and the German explored his options elsewhere, first the World Endurance Championship with Alpine and now IndyCar with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team.

However, the dream for Schumacher is still Formula 1.

“It would be a lie if I said that I don’t go back to the Formula 1 times every now and then and think about what it was like to drive there,” he told ntv.

“It’s a different time, of course.

“If an option were to come up again, I wouldn’t say no, of course. That’s definitely the case.”

Schumacher is currently preparing for his first oval race, the Indianapolis 500, having recently passed the Indy rookie test. The Indy 500 takes place on May 24, with the sport first racing on the Indianapolis road course in early May.

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“IndyCar is of course a big change to what I’ve experienced in motorsport so far,” Schumacher said.

“People work very differently here. It’s a new environment that you have to get used to.

“It’s definitely fun. The most fun is racing in my own car again.

“Of course, it’s all very new to me. I’m still settling in.”

Schumacher’s best result in the opening five events was a P17 at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

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