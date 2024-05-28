Mick Schumacher has described an F1 return as his “goal” amid rumours that the “unrest” between Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly following the Monaco Grand Prix could open the door at Alpine.

Alpine‘s drivers collided on the opening lap in Monte Carlo on Sunday, with Ocon‘s car launched airborne as he looked to complete a forceful pass on team-mate Gasly at Portier.

Could Mick Schumacher return with Alpine in F1 2025?

Ocon was hit with 10-second penalty, converted into a five-place grid drop for the next race in Canada, for causing a collision.

Gasly, who is known to have an uneasy relationship with Ocon, was heard fuming over team radio after the collision and later told media including PlanetF1.com that he was “shocked and disappointed” by his team-mate’s move, urging his team-mate to “make a change.”

Gasly’s reaction was shared by Alpine team principal Bruno Famin, who warned of “consequences” and vowed the Enstone-based outfit are “going to make a tough decision.”

Craig Slater, the Sky F1 reporter, claimed on Monday that Famin is giving “serious consideration” to the prospect of benching Ocon for the Canadian Grand Prix.

It is uncertain who would replace Ocon if that scenario were to play out, with former F2 star Jack Doohan currently holding the position of Alpine reserve driver.

Doohan, 21, was spotted in conversation with Famin after the incident between Ocon and Gasly, with Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz claiming “things are afoot at the Alpine team.”

The flashpoint in Monaco comes at a time Gasly and Ocon have been linked with moves away from Alpine for F1 2025, with both believed to be in contention to join the existing Sauber team ahead of Audi’s highly anticipated F1 2026 entry.

Schumacher, who has not raced in F1 since leaving Haas at the end of F1 2022, would likely emerge as a contender to race for Alpine next season if either of the current incumbents depart, with the German currently representing the French manufacturer in the World Endurance Championship.

Speaking to Sky Germany, the 25-year-old – son of seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher – has revealed he is targeting an F1 comeback.

He said: “My goal and my dream is to drive in Formula 1. That has always been the case and always will be.

“That’s why we have to make sure that the dominoes now fall in my favour and that I hopefully end up with a seat.

“What I can do for that is simply give my best performance in the WEC and also in Formula 1 and continue to perform well for the team as reserve driver and continue to hold talks.”

Famin remarked that he has been impressed by Schumacher’s adjustment to the challenges of the WEC, admitting it would be “a mistake” to overlook him for an F1 2025 seat.

He added: “I’m very happy with Mick.

“He’s super fast, but that’s not the main thing. In the WEC, you have to drive at a consistently high level and have a good team spirit.

“I’m very impressed with him because he has adapted his attitude to endurance racing from day one. He gets on very well with his team-mates.

“Everything is open for 2025, everyone is talking to everyone.

“It would be a mistake not to have Mick on the list.”

