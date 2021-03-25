Mick Schumacher thinks it is funny he will be going up in his rookie year against some of the same drivers his father did.

A number of drivers on the 2021 grid have gone wheel to wheel with Michael Schumacher in Formula 1, Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen doing so while he was at Ferrari and many others also when the German returned with Mercedes.

The seven-time former World Champion’s son, Mick, finds it amusing that he will now be driving alongside them all these years later.

“I guess it’s kind of funny to think about it,” Schumacher told reporters in Bahrain.

“I guess it kind of shows they have been in the sport for a while and they have been obviously successful [given they are still] here.

“It will be nice to see how things turn out on track. I haven’t driven with many of them in the test because I was mostly with some other guys.

“I was driving with Kimi and I know Kimi quite well from the track, and he’s always very nice and it’s very nice talking to him and getting obviously some info and tips here and there.

“So I’m looking forward to this season and it will be good.”

The feeling of being back behind the wheel is truly indescribable!! Was hoping to get some more laps in this morning, but immensely proud of the team and their hard work🙏🏼 #47 @HaasF1Team pic.twitter.com/olVTqMU1HC — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) March 12, 2021

The Haas driver did not have the best start to life as a Formula 1 driver with reliability issues meaning he only got two half days of running under his belt in pre-season testing.

He admits that is far from ideal preparation but does not want to dwell on it.

“So happy we are here, happy we will start tomorrow and then we’ll go on from there… in general, we just have to take what we’ve learned from the first test, let’s say, and try to really use that for this weekend,” he said.

“Obviously not having had as many days as we would usually, it’s kind of sad because I love driving, I love racing, so not getting enough of it is kind of sad. But nevertheless, I think we’ve done what we could do in the short time we’ve had.

“Unfortunately we lost half a day, so for me it’s like one day of testing basically before my first race, which isn’t a lot, but we’ll for sure take on the challenge and take it from there.”

