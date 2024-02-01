Mick Schumacher hints at multiple F1 driver retirements as silly season rages

Mick Schumacher believes this year’s silly season could work in his favour as he plots his F1 return, with drivers not only “changing” seats…but there could also be “two” retirements.

Already in January Formula 1’s driver market had two notable announcements with Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris signing multi-year extensions with their respective teams.

But it is February’s announcements that are set to send shockwaves through the paddock, starting with Lewis Hamilton making the shock switch to Ferrari.

‘…but possibly also the end for two drivers of their careers’

According to widespread rumours, Ferrari have finally managed to tempt the seven-time World Champion over to Maranello and the move could happen as early as next season.

That, it is claimed, is the reason behind the hold-up in Carlos Sainz’s contract as Ferrari wanted to try everything to sign Hamilton as Charles Leclerc’s new team-mate.

That could be good news for Mercedes reserve driver, Schumacher.

Although he hasn’t contested a Formula 1 Grand Prix since the 2022 season after which he was dropped by Haas, Mercedes were impressed with skills as he took up their reserve driver role last season.

Credited with giving the team a “tremendous advantage” at the Spanish Grand Prix through his late-night simulator work, Schumacher could be on the shortlist to replace Hamilton.

Schumacher himself is hoping for big swings in the driver market that could open the Formula 1 door.

“It could play into my hands that the driver market is already quite active and that it will continue to increase in the coming months,” he told Sport Bild.

“A lot will happen.

“There will not only be changes in the teams’ cockpits, but possibly also the end for two drivers of their careers.”

This year Schumacher will be plying his trade in the World Endurance Championship having signed with Alpine while also continuing in his role as Mercedes’ reserve driver.

He believes he has the talent to return to the F1 grid.

“I know I have the skills for it. I’m good enough,” he added. “I showed that in Formula 4, Formula 3 and Formula 2.

“The fact that I won races and championships is quickly forgotten. I proved that in addition to driving, I can also handle pressure. And that’s not different in Formula 1.”

