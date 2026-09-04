Mick Schumacher confirms IndyCar future in 2027 announcement

Mick Schumacher said that he was here to stay in IndyCar. It has now been confirmed where he will be racing in 2027.

Meyer Shank Racing has announced that Schumacher, the former Haas Formula 1 driver, will join the team for the 2027 IndyCar season. He is set to partner New Zealander and former Ferrari Driver Academy star Marcus Armstrong.

Mick Schumacher to MSR for IndyCar 2027

Schumacher’s future in IndyCar had been generating significant attention over recent months.

After two seasons with Alpine’s World Endurance Championship Hypercar programme, Schumacher made the switch to IndyCar as a 2026 rookie, linking-up with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL).

Schumacher had stated his intention to remain an IndyCar driver for 2027, and hinted at knowing where he was going to be.

Confirmation has now arrived. Schumacher joins MSR for 2027, to drive the No. 66 MSR Honda.

In a social media statement reacting to the news, Schumacher wrote: “I’m very excited to begin this next chapter with Meyer Shank Racing in 2027.

“This is a special opportunity for me, and one I’m incredibly grateful for.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work with the team and building towards what we can achieve together.

“Onto 2027!”

In a further statement to the MSR website, Schumacher added: “I’m super excited to be working with everyone at Meyer Shank Racing and really excited to be joining such an ambitious team.

“It’s going to be a special journey to start working with MSR. I am looking forward to what more I can learn from the team. They’ve had some really great success, and of course, going to an Indy 500-winning team is awesome.

“It will be great to start meeting everyone on the team and working with MSR’s partners. I’m really just excited to begin working toward 2027 together and really start thinking about how we can create a great partnership together.”

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Schumacher is in contention to end 2026 as top rookie driver. Ahead of the final round of the season in Monterey, Schumacher sits 18 points behind the driver currently in that spot, Dennis Hauger, the ex-Red Bull junior and 2021 Formula 3 champion.

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