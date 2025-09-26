Mick Schumacher has been announced for an IndyCar test run, to take place with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing squad.

It has been confirmed that the test will take place on October 13 around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, as the former Haas F1 driver looks to get a taste of IndyCar machinery ahead of a potential switch to the series.

Mick Schumacher: Future IndyCar star?

Since losing his Haas F1 seat following the 2022 campaign – having spent two seasons with the team – Schumacher has been unable to find his way back onto the grid.

A former Formula 2 champion, Mick, the son of F1 icon Michael Schumacher, signed with Mercedes following his Haas departure. He returned to competitive action as a part of Alpine’s Hypercar entry into the World Endurance Championship.

Could IndyCar be Schumacher’s next destination?

The 26-year-old had been in contention to return to Formula 1 with Cadillac for 2026. However, the incoming American squad settled on Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as its first Formula 1 line-up.

Schumacher will have the opportunity to familiarise himself with an Indy car next month. The RLL team notes, interestingly, in the announcement, that Schumacher’s test also comes about ‘with an eye toward possible participation in the future’.

“I am very much looking forward to driving my first IndyCar test,” said Schumacher. “A big thank you to the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team for giving me this opportunity.

“The same goes for driving this car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time, a race track with a big history and that my dad has driven on before. I am excited to see which special features it holds.

“I am very curious to understand the special features and characteristics of this race car, which is different from the cars I am used to driving, yet similar, and I remain very interested in gaining experience in the diverse world of motorsport.

“Great to be able to see what it is all about and how difficult it is, since I hear a lot about how tough it is physically.

“It is not a secret that I am big fan of single seater racing after all, so this first IndyCar test will be an experience to treasure, and I am very much looking forward to driving a car where I can see my wheels.”

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing co-owner Bobby Rahal added: “I have followed Mick’s career from afar as well as that of his father so the thought of seeing him in one of our race cars is very exciting.

“I think it’s going to be a great day for RLL and also for Mick, as he gets his first experience in an Indy car.

“Obviously, he’s got a great deal of talent and knowing that we’ve had pretty good setups for the IMS road course, it should give him a good baseline to start from.”

