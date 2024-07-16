Mick Schumacher claims his chances of returning to the Formula 1 grid are “pretty good”, the former Haas driver adding “Formula 1 is within reach”.

Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher, spent two years in the sport before being unceremoniously dropped by Haas at the end of a 2022 campaign that included more big crashes than points.

Could Mick Schumacher be back on the grid next season?

Picked up by Mercedes for a reserve driver role, this year he’s also dovetailed that with a race seat in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine.

The latter led to Alpine giving the German a test in their F1 car, part of their TPC (testing of previous cars) programme, with Schumacher and Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan driving a two-year-old Alpine at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

According to his boss at Mercedes Toto Wolff, Alpine were “super happy” with Schumacher who “really delivered”.

But whether it was enough to see the 25-year-old jump to the head of the Alpine queue, the Enstone team isn’t saying.

From his side, Schumacher believes a return to the grid is “within reach”.

“It is important for me to return to Formula 1 to show what I can do,” he told AFP.

“My chances in Formula 1 seem to be pretty good so far. At the moment, Formula 1 is within reach.

“I have to make sure that I don’t become too confident, that I keep going and make sure that there is a plan B in case it doesn’t work out.

“My plan was always Formula 1, now we have to wait and see what opportunities present themselves to me. I will wait for Formula 1 as long as necessary.”

How the 2025 F1 grid is shaping up

Alpine ‘have a plan’ and won’t be rushed

Alpine are of course looking for a driver to replace Esteban Ocon, who is leaving the team at the end of this season.

The Enstone team has been linked to Schumacher and Doohan while more recently Alpine special advisor Flavio Briatore reportedly made Carlos Sainz an enticing offer.

Team boss Bruno Famin is being tight-lipped about the progress, adamant Alpine have a plan and won’t be rushed.

“We are working on it,” he told the official F1 website.

“We take our time. We are in no hurry. We take the decision when we need to take the decision. We have no pressure on deciding quickly for the second driver.

“We are very comfortable, as anyway, we have our Academy drivers, who are good drivers. We have no stress at all. The second one will come in due time.”

He added: “We have a plan. That’s why we have no stress about our second seat.”

As for Ocon, the Frenchman has been linked to Haas and recently talked up the team as an example to their rivals.

