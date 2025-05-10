Mick Schumacher has appointed German racing driver Dirk Muller to his management team as he pursues a return to F1, it has emerged.

It comes after the former Haas racer was linked with a move to the new Cadillac F1 team for the F1 2026 season.

Mick Schumacher appoints Dirk Muller as adviser to boost F1 return chances

Schumacher has struggled to regain a place on the Formula 1 grid since losing his Haas seat at the end of the 2022 season, spending the 2023 and 2024 campaigns as Mercedes’ reserve driver.

The German, the son of seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher, cut ties with Mercedes at the end of last year to focus on his racing activities with Alpine’s World Endurance Championship operation.

A report earlier this week claimed that Schumacher is ‘very much a candidate’ to join the incoming Cadillac F1 team for next season, with the 26-year-old said to be in ‘talks’ with the team’s hierarchy.

Will Mick Schumacher ever return to an F1 race seat?

Schumacher was in attendance at last weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, where Cadillac F1 unveiled their logo in a special team-launch event.

And Muller, the former sportscar racer who took a class win at the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours race in 2016, has revealed that he is working with Schumacher to help him secure a return to F1.

Muller told German publication Motorsport-Magazin: “I am at Mick’s side in an advisory capacity.

“Mick still has his team around him and I am part of it. We got together last year – and now the timing is right.

“Mick is not only extremely talented, but also a great person. I want to help wherever I can.”

Schumacher struggled to make an impact in F1 over the course of his two seasons with Haas, failing to score a point in his debut season in 2021 before being convincingly outperformed by established team-mate Kevin Magnussen in 2022.

However, Muller believes Schumacher’s greater experience would benefit him if he were to make a return to F1 in the near future.

He said: “He has the elbow grease to assert himself in the shark tank of F1.

“Today, Mick is much further along than he was when he entered in 2021. He’s not looking back, only forward.

“He’s gained so much expertise that he’s now in a different position than he was a few years ago when he entered Formula 1 as a Formula 2 champion.”

Muller revealed that his relationship with the Schumacher family stretches back to the turn of the century when he was competing in the Porsche supercup, an F1 support series, and struck up a relationship with Schumacher Sr.

He explained: “We really got to know each other in the early 2000s when Michael was looking for a team mate for a football match at his home.

“One thing led to another. Michael helped me a lot back then.

“I have always followed Mick’s stellar career from karting to Formula 1. We have been in contact before, but it was more in the background.

“I have a very keen interest in supporting Mick.”

Muller competed in the US-based IMSA Sportscar Championship until last year, with the 49-year-old’s American connections having the potential to prove useful for Schumacher as he chases a Cadillac F1 seat.

Cadillac F1 have also been linked with a move for Sergio Perez, the former Red Bull driver who is also reported to be in negotiations with Alpine.

It was claimed last month that Perez, the most successful Mexican driver in Formula 1 history with six victories to his name, is in advanced talks with Cadillac F1.

However, PlanetF1.com understands from sources close to the situation that no driver decisions have been made at this stage.

