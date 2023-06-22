Mick Schumacher will get in the driver’s seat of his dad Michael Schumacher’s car during the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month.

A number of F1 teams are set to attend the event and Mercedes have confirmed which of their drivers as well as which of their cars will be on display for fans to see.

Mick Schuamcher will be given the chance to drive the W02 which was used during the Silver Arrows’ second season since returning to Formula 1 and driven by his dad Michael as well fellow German Nico Rosberg in 2011.

Mick will also be joined by development driver Esteban Gutiérrez who will be piloting the W12 which was last seen contesting the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Ahead of the event between July 14-16, Mick Schumacher said he was excited to be able to drive the Mercedes car having had the chance to pilot a few of his dad’s old cars before.

“It’s going to be spectacular to run in my Dad’s 2011 car, the W02, even if it is only a short run,” Mick said. “Just experiencing this generation of cars will be mega!

“Knowing that he raced this car makes it extra special, and there will be many emotions coming with it. I have been lucky enough to drive one of his Benetton cars and some of the Ferraris he raced, but this will be the first time behind the wheel of a Mercedes he drove. I am sure I will get out of it with a big smile on my face.”

Mercedes came fourth in the 2011 season, just three years before their dominance of Formula 1 began.

The Silver Arrows are not the only confirmed attendees for the event with Ferrari, McLaren and Williams also set to show off some of their cars.

Mika Häkkinen will drive his 1999 championship-winning MP4/14A while JJ Lehto will be in Lewis Hamilton’s 2008 MP4/23A-05 championship-winner.

Sebastien Vettel will also be at the event running in the Williams FW14B as well Ayrton Senna’s McLaren MP4/8 from 1993, both of which are from the German’s private collection. More cars from Vettel’s garage will be on display during the event as well.