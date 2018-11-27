Mick Schumacher moves up to F2 for 2019

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time World Champion Michael, will move up to the Formula 2 series for next season.

The German will remain with the PREMA team, with whom he raced in both Formula 3 and Formula Four in the past.

PREMA team principal Rene Roison was pleased to welcome Schumacher to the team, and said that he believes the youngster has the ability.

“We are proud to welcome Mick to our Formula Two operation for 2019,” Roison said at the announcement.

“This championship is not an easy one due to its learning curve for rookies especially with the introduction of the new car, but we think that Mick has the maturity and skills needed to make it.”

Schumacher will drive the PREMA car for the first time in the F2 post-season test at Yas Marina, and he called the move a “logical step”.

“For me, it was very clear to go into Formula Two with Prema,” Schumacher explained.

“I can’t thank the Prema family enough for what we achieved together as a team, especially this year, how we continued to develop together.”

Two other drivers have been announced into the F2 Championship for next season as well.

Nikita Mazepin will graduate from GP3 to F2 with ART, the team who took George Russell to the title in 2018.

Honda junior driver Nobuharu Matsushita will also return to the F2 grid, and the Japanese driver will race for Carlin, who won this year’s team’s Championship.