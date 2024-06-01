From Formula 1 to the World Endurance Championship to IndyCar? Mick Schumacher has caught the attention of Dale Coyne Racing who are “talking” with the German.

The son of seven-time F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher, Mick Schumacher had a tumultuous time during his two seasons on the grid with Haas before he was dropped by then-team boss Guenther Steiner.

Mercedes were quick to snap him up, but as a reserve driver, which is a role he retained this season as he dovetailed that with a World Endurance programme as an Alpine driver.

But despite his links to two F1 teams, the German will reportedly miss out on a return to the grid for the 2025 championship.

While it has been widely reported that Mercedes could promote junior driver Kimi Antonelli, Auto Motor und Sport claims Alpine’s first pick should they not retain either Pierre Gasly or Esteban Ocon is Jack Doohan, with Victor Martins also in the running.

As such, Schumacher’s racing career could head in a new direction and towards a new continent.

According to the German publication, IndyCar’s Dale Coyne is keen on signing the 25-year-old.

How the 2025 F1 grid is shaping up

“There are all these Formula 2 drivers who finish first or second but have no real future in Formula 1,” he said. “Mick Schumacher is a perfect example.

“We would love to welcome such a great driver here.

“We are talking to Mick Schumacher. But he is still pinning his hopes on the Alpine commitment. I would be happy if we were given the chance.”

On his side, Schumacher has made it clear he wants to return to Formula 1 racing.

“My goal and my dream is to drive in Formula 1. That has always been the case and always will be.

“That’s why we have to make sure that the dominoes now fall in my favour and that I hopefully end up with a seat.

“What I can do for that is simply give my best performance in the WEC and also in Formula 1 and continue to perform well for the team as reserve driver and continue to hold talks.”

