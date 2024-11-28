Mick Schumacher’s next drive confirmed after triggering Mercedes exit

Mick Schumacher will continue with Alpine in the World Endurance Championship in 2025, the team announcing his stay in the wake of Mercedes’ confirmation that he’ll step down from their reserve driver role at the end of this year.

Schumacher joined Alpine for their maiden endurance campaign in 2024, the German dovetailing his driving duties with his reserve role at Mercedes as he wanted to keep a foot in the F1 door.

That, however, did not yield a return to the Formula 1 grid as Mercedes, Alpine and Audi all opted for rookie drivers for the 2025 championship.

Audi was the last door shut to the 25-year-old, prompting Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko to urge Schumacher to focus on securing his Alpine WEC future.

“He should then focus on endurance racing, where he has been very successful, and continue down that path,” Marko told RTL. “If Schumacher stays in motorsport, he will have to find something that he enjoys, but also where he has a chance to win.”

That’s exactly what he has done, Schumacher re-signing with Alpine for the 2025 World Endurance Championship.

The team confirmed the news in a social media post that read: “Our 2025 lineup is here!”

“Six talented endurance drivers, one shared goal: pushing limits and chasing trophies.

Let’s write the next chapter together.”

Schumacher is one of six drivers who will be behind the wheel of the A425 along with Ferdinand Habsburg, Jules Gounon, Charles Milesi, Paul-Loup Chatin and new arrival Frédéric Makowiecki.

Earlier this month Schumacher helped Alpine secure fourth place in the World Endurance Manufacturers’ Championship, first of the sport’s newcomers.

“This result sees us clinch fourth place in the championship, which was our target when we came to Bahrain,” he said. “The pace was there, even though we had to deal with damage to the #36 car.

“Our sister car was also up to the job and secured a good result. The whole team can be satisfied with this result, and now let’s see what the future holds.”

Schumacher’s Alpine confirm came just minutes after he announced he would leave Mercedes at the end of the year, admitting that “watching these cars race and not sitting in the cockpit myself is tough.

“I want to get back to focusing 100 per cent on racing. I want to be fully committed to the sporting side of motorsport. Ultimately, it is racing that you want to do as a driver, it is racing that gives you that feeling you love.”

The 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship season kicks off with the Prologue, followed by the Qatar 1812 km at the Losail International Circuit from 21 to 28 February 2025.

