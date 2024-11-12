Missing out on the Audi F1 seat, Damon Hill says while Mick Schumacher is a “solid driver”, he’s “not one who wins victories or titles” in Formula 1. If he was to return, he would need to be “a different driver.”

Schumacher’s Formula 1 dream was shattered last week when Sauber, who will be rebranded Audi in 2026, announced Gabriel Bortoleto as Nico Hulkenberg’s team-mate.

Mick Schumacher was a candidate for three seats, but missed out

The Brazilian completes the grid, excluding Red Bull’s two line-ups, but Schumacher is not involved in that conversation, the team reportedly deciding between Sergio Perez, Liam Lawson and Franco Colapinto for the two seats.

Given that 2025 will be Schumacher’s third season without a Formula 1 drive, it does seem as if this is the end for the 25-year-old.

Even his uncle Ralf Schumacher conceded that, telling him to “concentrate” on securing his future in the World Endurance Championship where he has been racing with Alpine this season.

Schumacher was not only passed over for the Audi seat but Mercedes also went with a different driver, Kimi Antonelli, despite Toto Wolff talking up the Mercedes reserve driver. He also lost out at Alpine, the team signing Jack Doohan after the two hopefuls shared a test day in a two-year-old A522.

It raises the question, why was Schumacher in consideration but not able to cross the line?

“He has always shown flashes of potential, but not consistently enough,” Hill told Bild. “Mick is a solid driver, but unfortunately not one who wins victories or titles.

“If he wants to have another chance in Formula 1, he has to come back as a different driver. It has to click and he has to understand that he cannot make any compromises for his success.”

How the F1 grid is shaping up

👉F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉F1 2026 driver line-up: Lewis Hamilton and other drivers already confirmed for 2026

‘It seems that no one is really convinced by Mick Schumacher’

Former F1 driver Christian Danner is convinced the Formula 1 dream is over for Schumacher.

“His Formula 1 career is over. He has not been a regular driver for three years in a row. That is too long!” he said.

“It seems that no one is really convinced by him. Otherwise, Mercedes would have invested money in test days with him.

“Mick has to accept that and step out of his world in which there was always only this one racing series. He has to think outside the box and see what alternatives he has. Because there are many great opportunities. For example, IndyCar.”

Staying on at Alpine in the WEC is also an option as the team has made it known they want him to stay on.

Philippe Sinault, team principal of Signatech Alpine told Motorsport.com last month: “I hope [he stays]. We push and we say to him immediately that for us it’s a really really key point that he must stay with us.

“I think we did a good job together. I’m so happy about his level of performance, his pace, his commitment, I think he is quite happy about the job also.

“If he is not in F1, we are closer to continue to work together.”

Read next: The Sergio Perez prediction that involves Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 axe